2022 Volkswagen Atlas

One Owner! This Volkswagen Atlas Exceline features a 3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Pure White Exterior, Two-Tone Black & Golden Oak Vienna Leather (Perforated) Interior, Express Open/Close Sliding & Tilting Glass 1st & 2nd Row Sunroof w/ Power Sunshade, 8-Way Driver Seat, Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Manual & Adjustable Head Restraints, Area View 360 Degree Vision, Back-Up Camera, Forward Collision Warning w/ Autonomous Emergency Braking, Park Assist, Front & Rear Collision Mitigation, Active Blind Spot Monitor, Blind Spot Detection With Rear Traffic Alert and Lane Assist, Park Distance Control Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control, Electric Parking Brake,8 Touchscreen Infotainment System With Navigation, Driver Information Center, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit ( Instrument Cluster), Fender® Premium Audio System-12 Speakers, 3 12V DC Power Outlets & 1 120V AC Power Outlet, Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel, Adaptive w/ Traffic Stop-Go, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Fixed Rear Window w/ Fixed Interval Wiper & Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Roof Rack Rails, Power Memory Heated Side Mirrors w/ Power Folding & Turn Signal Indicators, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/ Heated Jets, Black Grille w/ Chrome Accents, Programmable Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Front Fog Lamps, Cornering Lights, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Tail Lights, LED Brake Lights, Towing Equipment, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, 20 Alloy Wheels.

112,761 KM

3.6 FSI Execline One Owner | Execline | Sunroof | Navigation | 20" Wheels

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
112,761KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1V2FR2CA0NC531803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,761 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Volkswagen Atlas Exceline features a 3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Pure White Exterior, Two-Tone Black & Golden Oak Vienna Leather (Perforated) Interior, Express Open/Close Sliding & Tilting Glass 1st & 2nd Row Sunroof w/ Power Sunshade, 8-Way Driver Seat, Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Manual & Adjustable Head Restraints, Area View 360 Degree Vision, Back-Up Camera, Forward Collision Warning w/ Autonomous Emergency Braking, Park Assist, Front & Rear Collision Mitigation, Active Blind Spot Monitor, Blind Spot Detection With Rear Traffic Alert and Lane Assist, Park Distance Control Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control, Electric Parking Brake,8" Touchscreen Infotainment System With Navigation, Driver Information Center, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit ( Instrument Cluster), Fender® Premium Audio System-12 Speakers, 3 12V DC Power Outlets & 1 120V AC Power Outlet, Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel, Adaptive w/ Traffic Stop-Go, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Fixed Rear Window w/ Fixed Interval Wiper & Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Roof Rack Rails, Power Memory Heated Side Mirrors w/ Power Folding & Turn Signal Indicators, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/ Heated Jets, Black Grille w/ Chrome Accents, Programmable Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Front Fog Lamps, Cornering Lights, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Tail Lights, LED Brake Lights, Towing Equipment, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, 20" Alloy Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
