$34,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
3.6 FSI Execline One Owner | Execline | Sunroof | Navigation | 20" Wheels
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
3.6 FSI Execline One Owner | Execline | Sunroof | Navigation | 20" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,761KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1V2FR2CA0NC531803
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,761 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Volkswagen Atlas Exceline features a 3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Pure White Exterior, Two-Tone Black & Golden Oak Vienna Leather (Perforated) Interior, Express Open/Close Sliding & Tilting Glass 1st & 2nd Row Sunroof w/ Power Sunshade, 8-Way Driver Seat, Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Manual & Adjustable Head Restraints, Area View 360 Degree Vision, Back-Up Camera, Forward Collision Warning w/ Autonomous Emergency Braking, Park Assist, Front & Rear Collision Mitigation, Active Blind Spot Monitor, Blind Spot Detection With Rear Traffic Alert and Lane Assist, Park Distance Control Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control, Electric Parking Brake,8" Touchscreen Infotainment System With Navigation, Driver Information Center, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit ( Instrument Cluster), Fender® Premium Audio System-12 Speakers, 3 12V DC Power Outlets & 1 120V AC Power Outlet, Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel, Adaptive w/ Traffic Stop-Go, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Fixed Rear Window w/ Fixed Interval Wiper & Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Roof Rack Rails, Power Memory Heated Side Mirrors w/ Power Folding & Turn Signal Indicators, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/ Heated Jets, Black Grille w/ Chrome Accents, Programmable Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Front Fog Lamps, Cornering Lights, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Tail Lights, LED Brake Lights, Towing Equipment, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, 20" Alloy Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia
2022 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Execline One Owner | Execline | Sunroof | Navigation | 20" Wheels 112,761 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Sportage One Owner | EX | AWD | Sunroof | Navigation | 19" Wheels 32,398 KM $33,499 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Sportage One Owner | X-Line | AWD | 19" Wheels 54,755 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Hudson's Listowel Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia
519-291-1730
2022 Volkswagen Atlas