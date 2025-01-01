Menu
One Owner! This Buick Envision Avenir Features a 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Moonstone Gray Metallic Exterior, Whisper Beige Leather Interior, Panoramic Moonroof, Technology Package, Heated and Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Front Seat Adjusters, 2-Way Adjustable Head Restraints, Memory Settings, Heated Rear Seats (Outboard Positions), Keyless Start, Keyless Open, Remote Vehicle Start, Engine Stop/Start, HD Surround Vision, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, Rear Camera Mirror w/ Washer, Head-Up Display, Buick Driver Confidence, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Hill Descent Control, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Option/Audio Controls and Adaptive Cruise Control, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, 8 Driver Instrument Infotainment Display, Buick 10 Display Infotainment System w/ Navigation and Voice Recognition Bluetooth, HD Radio, BOSE 9-Speaker Premium Sound System, Teen Driver Settings, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, Wireless Charging, USB Ports, Power Outlets, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Programmable Hands Free Power Liftgate, Silver Roof Rack Cross, Heated/Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam, LED Articulating Headlamps, LED Tail Lamps, Trailering Equipment, Engine Block Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20 Aluminum w/ Avenir Pearl Nickel Finish Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available

2023 Buick Envision

29,813 KM

$38,495

+ tax & licensing
2023 Buick Envision

One Owner | Avenir | AWD | Leather | Navigation |

12466912

2023 Buick Envision

One Owner | Avenir | AWD | Leather | Navigation |

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,813KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZSR49PD125503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,813 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Buick Envision Avenir Features a 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Moonstone Gray Metallic Exterior, Whisper Beige Leather Interior, Panoramic Moonroof, Technology Package, Heated and Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Front Seat Adjusters, 2-Way Adjustable Head Restraints, Memory Settings, Heated Rear Seats (Outboard Positions), Keyless Start, Keyless Open, Remote Vehicle Start, Engine Stop/Start, HD Surround Vision, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, Rear Camera Mirror w/ Washer, Head-Up Display, Buick Driver Confidence, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Hill Descent Control, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Option/Audio Controls and Adaptive Cruise Control, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, 8" Driver Instrument Infotainment Display, Buick 10" Display Infotainment System w/ Navigation and Voice Recognition Bluetooth, HD Radio, BOSE 9-Speaker Premium Sound System, Teen Driver Settings, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, Wireless Charging, USB Ports, Power Outlets, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Programmable Hands Free Power Liftgate, Silver Roof Rack Cross, Heated/Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam, LED Articulating Headlamps, LED Tail Lamps, Trailering Equipment, Engine Block Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20" Aluminum w/ Avenir Pearl Nickel Finish Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

