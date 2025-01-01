$38,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Buick Envision
One Owner | Avenir | AWD | Leather | Navigation |
2023 Buick Envision
One Owner | Avenir | AWD | Leather | Navigation |
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,813KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZSR49PD125503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,813 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Buick Envision Avenir Features a 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Moonstone Gray Metallic Exterior, Whisper Beige Leather Interior, Panoramic Moonroof, Technology Package, Heated and Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Front Seat Adjusters, 2-Way Adjustable Head Restraints, Memory Settings, Heated Rear Seats (Outboard Positions), Keyless Start, Keyless Open, Remote Vehicle Start, Engine Stop/Start, HD Surround Vision, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, Rear Camera Mirror w/ Washer, Head-Up Display, Buick Driver Confidence, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Hill Descent Control, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Option/Audio Controls and Adaptive Cruise Control, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, 8" Driver Instrument Infotainment Display, Buick 10" Display Infotainment System w/ Navigation and Voice Recognition Bluetooth, HD Radio, BOSE 9-Speaker Premium Sound System, Teen Driver Settings, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, Wireless Charging, USB Ports, Power Outlets, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Programmable Hands Free Power Liftgate, Silver Roof Rack Cross, Heated/Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam, LED Articulating Headlamps, LED Tail Lamps, Trailering Equipment, Engine Block Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20" Aluminum w/ Avenir Pearl Nickel Finish Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2023 Buick Envision One Owner | Avenir | AWD | Leather | Navigation | 29,813 KM $38,495 + tax & lic
2022 Buick Encore GX One Owner | Encore | GX | Select | AWD | Leather | Moonroof | 18" Wheels 12,585 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Envision One Owner | Essence | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Moonroof | 18" Wheels 130,646 KM $19,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$38,495
+ taxes & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2023 Buick Envision