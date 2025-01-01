$37,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Buick Envision
One Owner | Avenir | AWD | Leather | Sunroof | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17,910KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZSR42PD120904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,910 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Buick Envision Avenir AWD Features a 2.0L Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Trnasmission, Moonstone Gray Metallic Exterior, Ebony Black Interior, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Safety Alert Seat With Memory Settings, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, Rear 40/60 Split-Bench Seat With Heated Outboard Seats, Panoramic Moonroof, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Hd Surround Vision, Rear Camera Mirror, Forward Collision Alert, Enhanced Auto Parking Assist, Lane Keep Assist W/ Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Leather Wrap Steering Wheel, Tilt And Telescopic Steering Column, Buick Infotainment System With 10" Touchscreen And Navigation, 8" Color Driver Instrument Information Display , Head-Up Display, Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System Feature, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Enhanced LED Functionality Headlamps, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Headlamps, Automatic Delay Headlamps, Headlamp Control Automatic On & Off, Articulating Headlamps, Headlamp Control, LED Accented Tail Lamps, Hands Free Programmable Power Liftgate, Deep Tinted Glass, Heated Power Adjustable Manual Folding Outside Mirrors, Silver Roof Rack Cross, Stabilitrak Traction Control, Hill Descent Control, Trailering Equipment, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20" Aluminum Wheels With Avenir Pearl Nickel Finish, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Member UCDA
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
