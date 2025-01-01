$34,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Buick Envision
Essence One Owner | Sport Touring | Sunroof
2023 Buick Envision
Essence One Owner | Sport Touring | Sunroof
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,838KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZPR41PD053046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,838 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Buick Envision Essence All-Wheel Drive features a 2.0L Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Cinnabar Metallic Exterior, Ebony Leather Interior with Red Stitch Accents, Panoramic Moonroof, Front Heated Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seat, Driver Safety Alert Seat, Driver Memory Settings, Heated (outboard positions) 40/60 Split Folding Rear Seat, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Keyless Entry & Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Buick Driver Confidence Plus, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Rear Park Assist, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Buick Infotainment System With 10" Diagonal HD Colour Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Buick Quieting with Active Noise Cancellation, 6-Speaker Enhanced Audio System with Amplifier, Teen Driver Settings, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Precision Shift With Drive Mode Selector, Power Hands-Free Liftgate, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Intelligent AWD with Active Twin Clutch, Trailering Provisions, Black Roof Rails, Stabilitrak-Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 20" Aluminum with Dark Finish Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2023 Buick Envision