Menu
Account
Sign In
This Chevrolet Blazer True North Redline Edition features a 3.6L DOHC 6-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Navigation, Remote Vehicle Start, Stop/Start System, Rear Camera, Rear Park Assist, HD Surround Vision, Image Adjustment Hitch View, Inside Rearview Mirror w/ Full Camera Display, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Seat Reminder, Universal Home Remote, Chevrolet Premium Infotainment System w/ Navigation, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, 120V AC Power Outlet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Liftgate, Integrated Cargo Liner, Black Bowtie Emblems, LED Headlamps, Trailering Package w/ Heavy Duty Cooling System, Engine Block Heater, 20 Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.*Former Rental. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

18,280 KM

Details Description Features

$42,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

True North Redline | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | 20" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

True North Redline | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
18,280KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNKBJRS0PS211271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,280 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Blazer True North Redline Edition features a 3.6L DOHC 6-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Navigation, Remote Vehicle Start, Stop/Start System, Rear Camera, Rear Park Assist, HD Surround Vision, Image Adjustment Hitch View, Inside Rearview Mirror w/ Full Camera Display, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Seat Reminder, Universal Home Remote, Chevrolet Premium Infotainment System w/ Navigation, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, 120V AC Power Outlet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Liftgate, Integrated Cargo Liner, Black Bowtie Emblems, LED Headlamps, Trailering Package w/ Heavy Duty Cooling System, Engine Block Heater, 20" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.*Former Rental.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LT Leather | Sunroof | 7-Passenger | 22
2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LT Leather | Sunroof | 7-Passenger | 22" Wheels 108,201 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Traverse 3LT | True North | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 7-Passenger for sale in Listowel, ON
2023 Chevrolet Traverse 3LT | True North | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 7-Passenger 30,153 KM $45,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Suburban LT | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | 8-Passenger | 20
2023 Chevrolet Suburban LT | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | 8-Passenger | 20" Wheels 32,948 KM $75,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,895

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Blazer