$42,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Chevrolet Blazer
True North Redline | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | 20" Wheels
2023 Chevrolet Blazer
True North Redline | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,895
+ taxes & licensing
18,280KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GNKBJRS0PS211271
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,280 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Blazer True North Redline Edition features a 3.6L DOHC 6-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Navigation, Remote Vehicle Start, Stop/Start System, Rear Camera, Rear Park Assist, HD Surround Vision, Image Adjustment Hitch View, Inside Rearview Mirror w/ Full Camera Display, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Seat Reminder, Universal Home Remote, Chevrolet Premium Infotainment System w/ Navigation, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, 120V AC Power Outlet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Liftgate, Integrated Cargo Liner, Black Bowtie Emblems, LED Headlamps, Trailering Package w/ Heavy Duty Cooling System, Engine Block Heater, 20" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.*Former Rental.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2020 Chevrolet Tahoe LT Leather | Sunroof | 7-Passenger | 22" Wheels 108,201 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Traverse 3LT | True North | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 7-Passenger 30,153 KM $45,995 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Suburban LT | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | 8-Passenger | 20" Wheels 32,948 KM $75,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$42,895
+ taxes & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2023 Chevrolet Blazer