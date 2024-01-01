Menu
Account
Sign In
This Chevrolet Blazer RS features a 3.6L DOHC 6-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Twin Clutch Advanced All-Wheel Drive System, Radiant Red Tintcoat Exterior, Jet Black/Red Accents Leather Interior, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Stop/Start System Override Engine Control, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Image Adjustment Hitch View, Convenience Plus Package, Rear Seat Reminder, Universal Home Remote, Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System w/ Navigation, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, 120V AC Power Outlet, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Black Bowtie Emblems, LED Headlamps, Trailering Package w/ Heavy Duty Cooling System, Engine Block Heater, 21 High Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels w Machined Face, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available, Former GM Company Vehicle. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

11,741 KM

Details Description Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

RS | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 21" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

RS | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 21" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
11,741KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNKBKRS6PS191758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,741 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Blazer RS features a 3.6L DOHC 6-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Twin Clutch Advanced All-Wheel Drive System, Radiant Red Tintcoat Exterior, Jet Black/Red Accents Leather Interior, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Stop/Start System Override Engine Control, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Image Adjustment Hitch View, Convenience Plus Package, Rear Seat Reminder, Universal Home Remote, Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System w/ Navigation, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, 120V AC Power Outlet, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Black Bowtie Emblems, LED Headlamps, Trailering Package w/ Heavy Duty Cooling System, Engine Block Heater, 21" High Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels w Machined Face, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available, Former GM Company Vehicle.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Hybrid Limited | Crew | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | 20
2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Hybrid Limited | Crew | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | 20" Wheels 11,065 KM $69,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Buick Enclave Premium | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof | 20
2021 Buick Enclave Premium | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels 99,139 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate | Crew | Nav | Sunroof | Super Cruise™ | 22
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate | Crew | Nav | Sunroof | Super Cruise™ | 22" Wheels 12,002 KM $90,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Blazer