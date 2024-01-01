$47,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Chevrolet Blazer
RS | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 21" Wheels
2023 Chevrolet Blazer
RS | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 21" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
11,741KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GNKBKRS6PS191758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,741 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Blazer RS features a 3.6L DOHC 6-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Twin Clutch Advanced All-Wheel Drive System, Radiant Red Tintcoat Exterior, Jet Black/Red Accents Leather Interior, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Stop/Start System Override Engine Control, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Image Adjustment Hitch View, Convenience Plus Package, Rear Seat Reminder, Universal Home Remote, Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System w/ Navigation, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, 120V AC Power Outlet, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Black Bowtie Emblems, LED Headlamps, Trailering Package w/ Heavy Duty Cooling System, Engine Block Heater, 21" High Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels w Machined Face, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available, Former GM Company Vehicle.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Hybrid Limited | Crew | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | 20" Wheels 11,065 KM $69,995 + tax & lic
2021 Buick Enclave Premium | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels 99,139 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate | Crew | Nav | Sunroof | Super Cruise™ | 22" Wheels 12,002 KM $90,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2023 Chevrolet Blazer