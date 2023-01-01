Menu
2023 Chevrolet Bolt

16,139 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

EV 1LT LT | Confidence Package

Location

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

16,139KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10426788
  • Stock #: 23-987B
  • VIN: 1G1FW6S02P4107670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-987B
  • Mileage 16,139 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Bolt EV Features a Electric Engine, 1-Speed Automatic Transmission, Front-Wheel Drive, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Driver Confidence Package, Chevrolet Safety Assist, Rear Seat Reminder, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Power Windows/Door Locks, Chevrolet Infotainment System, 10.2" HD Colour Touchscreen, Voice Recognition Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, In-Vehicle Apps & Personalization Capability, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Climate Control, Rear Window Defogger, Double Floor Rear Cargo Storage, DC Fast Charging, Propulsion Battery, 120V & 240V Dual Level Charge cord Capability, LED Headlamps, Tire Fill Alert, Tire Inflator, Tire Pressure Monitor, 17" Machined-Face Aluminum w/ Carbon Flash Painted Pocket Wheels, Unit comes with snow tires & All-Weather Mats also. OnStar® Services Available, OnStar® 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Compass

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

