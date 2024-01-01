Menu
This Chevrolet Bolt EUV Features a Electric Engine, DC Fast Charging, Dual Level 120V and 240V Charge Cord Capability, Illuminated Charge Port, Bright Blue Metallic Exterior, Jet Black/Nightshift Blue Leather Interior, Power Sliding Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Park Assist, Rear Camera Mirror, Chevrolet Safety Assist, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Seat Reminder, Interior Protection Package, Sun & Sound Package, Power Windows/Door Locks, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Super Cruise, Teen Driver Settings, All Weather Floor Mats, Cargo Mat, Rear Cargo Double Floor Storage, Automatic Climate Control, Rear Window Defogger, LED Headlamps, Tire Fill Alert, Tire Pressure Monitor, 17 Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Former GM Company Car. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2023 Chevrolet Bolt

23,195 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Bolt

EUV Premier | Sunroof | Super Cruise™

2023 Chevrolet Bolt

EUV Premier | Sunroof | Super Cruise™

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

23,195KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FZ6S09P4169705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,195 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Bolt EUV Features a Electric Engine, DC Fast Charging, Dual Level 120V and 240V Charge Cord Capability, Illuminated Charge Port, Bright Blue Metallic Exterior, Jet Black/Nightshift Blue Leather Interior, Power Sliding Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Park Assist, Rear Camera Mirror, Chevrolet Safety Assist, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Seat Reminder, Interior Protection Package, Sun & Sound Package, Power Windows/Door Locks, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Super Cruise, Teen Driver Settings, All Weather Floor Mats, Cargo Mat, Rear Cargo Double Floor Storage, Automatic Climate Control, Rear Window Defogger, LED Headlamps, Tire Fill Alert, Tire Pressure Monitor, 17" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Former GM Company Car.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2023 Chevrolet Bolt