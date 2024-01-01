$33,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Bolt
EUV Premier | Sunroof | Super Cruise™
2023 Chevrolet Bolt
EUV Premier | Sunroof | Super Cruise™
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
23,195KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FZ6S09P4169705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,195 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Bolt EUV Features a Electric Engine, DC Fast Charging, Dual Level 120V and 240V Charge Cord Capability, Illuminated Charge Port, Bright Blue Metallic Exterior, Jet Black/Nightshift Blue Leather Interior, Power Sliding Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Park Assist, Rear Camera Mirror, Chevrolet Safety Assist, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Seat Reminder, Interior Protection Package, Sun & Sound Package, Power Windows/Door Locks, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Super Cruise, Teen Driver Settings, All Weather Floor Mats, Cargo Mat, Rear Cargo Double Floor Storage, Automatic Climate Control, Rear Window Defogger, LED Headlamps, Tire Fill Alert, Tire Pressure Monitor, 17" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Former GM Company Car.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
1 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2023 Chevrolet Bolt