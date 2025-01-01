$58,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Camaro
One Owner | 1SS | Convertible | Redline | GFX | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 12,048 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This gorgeous Camaro features a 6.2L V8 Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Redline Edition, Summit White Exterior, Power Folding Convertible Top, Ground Effects Package, Jet Black Leather Interior, Recaro Performance Front Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat, Power Remote Outside Mirrors, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Performance Suspension, Brembo 4-Piston Performance Brakes, Red Brake Calipers, Battery Protection Package, Engine Oil Cooler, Rear Spoiler, Dual Mode Performance Exhaust, 245/40ZR-20 Front and 275/35ZR-20 Rear Run-Flat Tires.
