One Owner! This gorgeous Camaro features a 6.2L V8 Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Redline Edition, Summit White Exterior, Power Folding Convertible Top, Ground Effects Package, Jet Black Leather Interior, Recaro Performance Front Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat, Power Remote Outside Mirrors, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Performance Suspension, Brembo 4-Piston Performance Brakes, Red Brake Calipers, Battery Protection Package, Engine Oil Cooler, Rear Spoiler, Dual Mode Performance Exhaust, 245/40ZR-20 Front and 275/35ZR-20 Rear Run-Flat Tires.

2023 Chevrolet Camaro

12,048 KM

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Used
12,048KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FF3D72P0119320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,048 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2023 Chevrolet Camaro