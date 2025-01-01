Menu
One Owner!

2023 Chevrolet Camaro

4,624 KM

$66,995

+ taxes & licensing
12720303

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
4,624KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FH3D73P0156094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 4,624 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

