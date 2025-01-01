$66,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Chevrolet Camaro
One Owner | 2SS | Convertible | Leather | Navigation | 20" Wheels
2023 Chevrolet Camaro
One Owner | 2SS | Convertible | Leather | Navigation | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$66,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
4,624KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FH3D73P0156094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 4,624 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2023 Chevrolet Camaro One Owner | 2SS | Convertible | Leather | Navigation | 20" Wheels 4,624 KM $66,995 + tax & lic
2024 GMC Terrain One Owner | Denali | AWD | Navigation | 19" Wheels 34,473 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i X1 | XDrive28i | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 18" Wheels 93,862 KM $20,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$66,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2023 Chevrolet Camaro