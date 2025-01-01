Menu
One Owner! This Chevrolet Colorado LT Crew Cab 4WD Features a

2023 Chevrolet Colorado

103,285 KM

Details

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Colorado

One Owner | LT | Crew | Convince Package | 17" Wheels

12739950

2023 Chevrolet Colorado

One Owner | LT | Crew | Convince Package | 17" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,285KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCPTCEK4P1201714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,285 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Chevrolet Colorado LT Crew Cab 4WD Features a

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791

2023 Chevrolet Colorado