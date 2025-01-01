$39,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Chevrolet Colorado
One Owner | LT | Crew | Convince Package | 17" Wheels
2023 Chevrolet Colorado
One Owner | LT | Crew | Convince Package | 17" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,285KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCPTCEK4P1201714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,285 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chevrolet Colorado LT Crew Cab 4WD Features a
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2021 Chevrolet Camaro One Owner | LT1 | RS Package | Sunroof | Technology Package | 20" Wheels 12,967 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
2023 Buick Encore GX One Owner | Essence | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Moonroof | 18" Wheels 72,536 KM $26,495 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Camaro One Owner | 2SS | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels 9,200 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2023 Chevrolet Colorado