2023 Chevrolet Equinox
LT | AWD | Sunroof | True North
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
28,451KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNAXUEG5PL237276
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,451 KM
Vehicle Description
This Equinox Features a 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Surround Vision, Advanced Safety Package, Driver Confidence Package, Lane Change Alert w/ Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Reminder, Power Windows/Door Locks, Infotainment Package, Chevrolet Infotainment System w/ 8" Colour Touch Screen, 110V AC Power Outlet, Heated Steering Wheel, Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Integrated Cargo Liner, Floor Liner Package, All-Weather Floor Liners, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Liftgate, LT True North Edition, Confidence & Convenience Package, Black Bowtie Emblems, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Heated/Power Adjustable Manual Folding Outside Mirrors w/ Turn Signal Indicators, Front Grille Cover, LED Headlamps, Engine Block Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Former Ontario Rental.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2023 Chevrolet Equinox