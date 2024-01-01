Menu
Account
Sign In
This Equinox Features a 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Surround Vision, Advanced Safety Package, Driver Confidence Package, Lane Change Alert w/ Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Reminder, Power Windows/Door Locks, Infotainment Package, Chevrolet Infotainment System w/ 8 Colour Touch Screen, 110V AC Power Outlet, Heated Steering Wheel, Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Integrated Cargo Liner, Floor Liner Package, All-Weather Floor Liners, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Liftgate, LT True North Edition, Confidence & Convenience Package, Black Bowtie Emblems, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Heated/Power Adjustable Manual Folding Outside Mirrors w/ Turn Signal Indicators, Front Grille Cover, LED Headlamps, Engine Block Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Former Ontario Rental. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

28,451 KM

Details Description Features

$31,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | AWD | Sunroof | True North

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | AWD | Sunroof | True North

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
28,451KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNAXUEG5PL237276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,451 KM

Vehicle Description

This Equinox Features a 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Surround Vision, Advanced Safety Package, Driver Confidence Package, Lane Change Alert w/ Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Reminder, Power Windows/Door Locks, Infotainment Package, Chevrolet Infotainment System w/ 8" Colour Touch Screen, 110V AC Power Outlet, Heated Steering Wheel, Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Integrated Cargo Liner, Floor Liner Package, All-Weather Floor Liners, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Liftgate, LT True North Edition, Confidence & Convenience Package, Black Bowtie Emblems, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Heated/Power Adjustable Manual Folding Outside Mirrors w/ Turn Signal Indicators, Front Grille Cover, LED Headlamps, Engine Block Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Former Ontario Rental.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2020 Honda CR-V LX | AWD for sale in Listowel, ON
2020 Honda CR-V LX | AWD 92,835 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Dodge Durango GT | Leather | Nav | 7-Passenger | 20
2020 Dodge Durango GT | Leather | Nav | 7-Passenger | 20" Wheels 102,812 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Soul EX+ | Sunroof for sale in Listowel, ON
2020 Kia Soul EX+ | Sunroof 45,558 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Equinox