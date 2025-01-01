$36,495+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Express
2500 Work Van One Owner | Convenience Package | Remote Start | 16" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Used
54,539KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCWGAFP1P1253641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 54,539 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Features a 4.3L Engine With VVT, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Medium Dark Pewter Interior Seating, 2-Person Seating, Front Bucket Seats With Custom Cloth Trim and Console With Swing-Out Storage Bin, Right Side 60/40 Cargo Door, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Inside Rearview Mirror Included With Rear Vision Camera Display, Front Air Conditioning, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Locking Rear Differential, Stabilitrak, Engine Block Heater, Electronic Throttle Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 16" Steel Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
