Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

31,936 KM

Details Description Features

$61,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss Custom | Crew | Trail Boss | Z71

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss Custom | Crew | Trail Boss | Z71

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$61,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
31,936KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUDCED7PG199105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,936 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner!




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF for sale in Listowel, ON
2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF 124,623 KM $20,495 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Terrain AT4 | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof for sale in Listowel, ON
2023 GMC Terrain AT4 | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof 13,088 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof for sale in Listowel, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof 116,838 KM $23,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$61,495

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500