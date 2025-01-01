$42,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT One Owner | True North | Convenience Package | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
101,606KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GCUDDED7P1130963
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,606 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chevrolet Silverado LT Crew Features a 5.3L Ecotec3 V8 Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Jet Black Interior, 7-Way Power Passenger Seat, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Push Button Start, Remote Vehicle Starter System, HD Rear Vision Camera, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Cruise Control, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, 13.4" Color Touchscreen Infotainment 3 Premium With Navigation, 12" Multi-Color Driver Information Center Digital Display, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Teen Driver, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Rear Air Vents, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Black Recovery Hooks, Front Black Bowtie Emblem, Heated Outside Mirrors, Intellibeam Headlamps, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, Chevytec Spray-On Bedliner, Chrome Assist Steps, Cornerstep Rear Bumper, Trailering App, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, Brake Lining Wear Indicator, Trailer Brake Controller, Transmission Oil Cooler, Single Outlet Exhaust, Single Speed Transfer Case, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 20" Aluminum Wheels With Grazen Painted Pockets, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
