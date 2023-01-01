Menu
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

23,287 KM

Details Description Features

$73,995

+ tax & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

HD Work Truck WT | 2500 | Crew | Alaskan | Z71

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

23,287KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10487211
  • Stock #: 23-1308A
  • VIN: 1GC4YLEY3PF205605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Silverado 2500 Features a Duramax 6.6L 8-Cylinder Turbo Diesel Engine, Allison 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Greenstone Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Vinyl Interior, 4-Way Manual Front Seat Adjuster, 40/20/40 Front Split-Bench Seat, 60/40 Folding Bench Rear Seat, Rear Vision Camera, Hitch Guidance, Remote Keyless Entry, Convenience Package, Safety Confidence Package, Rear Seat Reminder, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Forward Collison Alert, Hill Descent Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, 4.2" Driver Information Center, Chevrolet Infotainment System, 8" Colour Touchscreen, 6 Speaker Audio System, USB Ports, 120V Power Outlet, Tilt Steering, Urethane Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Air Conditioning, Rear Window Defogger, Deep Tint Rear Glass, 'EZ' Lift Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Rear Bumper Corner Steps, Chevytec Spray-On Liner, 6" Black Assist Steps, Trailering Mirrors, Heated/Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrors w/ Turn Signal indicators, Black Recovery Hooks, Halogen Headlamps, Off-Road Appearance Package, Alaskan Snow Plow Special Edition, Skid Plates, Z71 Off-Road Package, Z71 Badging, Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package, Engine Block Heater, Engine Air Filtration Monitor, Engine Exhaust Brake, Engine Oil Cooling System, Single Outlet Exhaust, Two-Speed Electronic Transfer Case, Trailering Package, Trailer Brake Controller, Moulded Splash Guards, Tire Pressure Monitor, Mud Terrain Tires, 18" High Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels,




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

