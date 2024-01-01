2023 Chevrolet Traverse

Menu
Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

30,153KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNEVHKW4PJ260193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,153 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Traverse Features a 3.6L DOHC 6-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Northsky Blue Metallic Exterior, Jet Black leather Interior, Skyscape® Dual Panel Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, 7-Passenger Seating w/ 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Stop/Start System Override Engine Control, Rear Camera, HD Surround Vision, Image Adjustment Hitch View, Inside Rearview Camera Mirror w/ Full Camera Display, Chevrolet Safety Assist, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Seat Reminder, Buckle to Drive, Universal Home Remote, Chevrolet Infotainment Plus System w/ Navigation, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, 120V AC Power Outlet, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Integrated Cargo Liner, All-Weather Floor Liners, Floor Liner Package, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Liftgate, Black Bowtie Emblems, LED Headlamps, Engine Block Heater, Trailering Package w/ Heavy Duty Cooling System, 20" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Former Ontario Rental.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

