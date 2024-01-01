$45,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Chevrolet Traverse
3LT | True North | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 7-Passenger
2023 Chevrolet Traverse
3LT | True North | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 7-Passenger
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
30,153KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GNEVHKW4PJ260193
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,153 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Traverse Features a 3.6L DOHC 6-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Northsky Blue Metallic Exterior, Jet Black leather Interior, Skyscape® Dual Panel Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, 7-Passenger Seating w/ 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Stop/Start System Override Engine Control, Rear Camera, HD Surround Vision, Image Adjustment Hitch View, Inside Rearview Camera Mirror w/ Full Camera Display, Chevrolet Safety Assist, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Seat Reminder, Buckle to Drive, Universal Home Remote, Chevrolet Infotainment Plus System w/ Navigation, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, 120V AC Power Outlet, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Integrated Cargo Liner, All-Weather Floor Liners, Floor Liner Package, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Liftgate, Black Bowtie Emblems, LED Headlamps, Engine Block Heater, Trailering Package w/ Heavy Duty Cooling System, 20" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Former Ontario Rental.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2019 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT LT | AWD | One Owner 135,823 KM $18,495 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX | Sedan | CVT 101,640 KM $18,495 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Escape SE | AWD | Power Liftgate | 19" Wheels | One Owner 27,228 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2023 Chevrolet Traverse