2023 Chevrolet Traverse

This Chevrolet Traverse LS features a 3.6L DOHC 6-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black/Chai Cloth Interior, Eight-Passenger Seating, Heated Front Seats, Stop/Start Engine Control System, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Chevrolet Safety Assist, Buckle to Drive, Rear Seat Reminder, Urethane Steering Wheel, Teen Driver Settings, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, LED Headlamps, Engine Block Heater, Black Splash Guards, 18 Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available, GM Company Car. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,661 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Traverse LS features a 3.6L DOHC 6-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black/Chai Cloth Interior, Eight-Passenger Seating, Heated Front Seats, Stop/Start Engine Control System, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Chevrolet Safety Assist, Buckle to Drive, Rear Seat Reminder, Urethane Steering Wheel, Teen Driver Settings, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, LED Headlamps, Engine Block Heater, Black Splash Guards, 18" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available, GM Company Car.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

