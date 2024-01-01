$42,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Chevrolet Traverse
LS | AWD | 8-Passenger | 18" Wheels
2023 Chevrolet Traverse
LS | AWD | 8-Passenger | 18" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,661KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GNEVFKW3PJ115229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,661 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Traverse LS features a 3.6L DOHC 6-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black/Chai Cloth Interior, Eight-Passenger Seating, Heated Front Seats, Stop/Start Engine Control System, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Chevrolet Safety Assist, Buckle to Drive, Rear Seat Reminder, Urethane Steering Wheel, Teen Driver Settings, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, LED Headlamps, Engine Block Heater, Black Splash Guards, 18" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available, GM Company Car.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2024 Chevrolet Trax FWD | 2RS | Sunroof 25,370 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Traverse LS | AWD | 8-Passenger | 18" Wheels 16,661 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
2024 Buick Enclave Premium | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 7-Passenger | 20" Wheels 14,510 KM $57,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2023 Chevrolet Traverse