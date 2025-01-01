2023 Ford Escape

Menu
One Owner! This Ford Escape Platinum Hybrid AWD Features a 2.5L Engine, ECVT Transmission, Selectable Drive Modes, Carbonized Grey Metallic Exterior, Ebony Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Remote Keyless Entry/ Keypad, Remote Vehicle Start, Reverse Camera System, Pre-Collision Assist With Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping System, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, SOS Post Crash Alert System, Intelligent Access, FordPass Connect, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Dual-Zone Electronic A/C, Ambient Lighting, LED Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, LED Taillamps, Dual Power Heated Memory Mirrors, Rear Privacy Glass, Roof Rails, Dual Exhaust Tips, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 19 Wheels. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

37,871 KM

12113909

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
37,871KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9JZ3PUA22642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,871 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Ford Escape Platinum Hybrid AWD Features a 2.5L Engine, ECVT Transmission, Selectable Drive Modes, Carbonized Grey Metallic Exterior, Ebony Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Remote Keyless Entry/ Keypad, Remote Vehicle Start, Reverse Camera System, Pre-Collision Assist With Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping System, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, SOS Post Crash Alert System, Intelligent Access, FordPass Connect, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Dual-Zone Electronic A/C, Ambient Lighting, LED Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, LED Taillamps, Dual Power Heated Memory Mirrors, Rear Privacy Glass, Roof Rails, Dual Exhaust Tips, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 19" Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

