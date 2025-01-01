$36,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Ford Escape
One Owner | Platinum | Hybrid | AWD | Navigation | Leather | 19" Wheels
2023 Ford Escape
One Owner | Platinum | Hybrid | AWD | Navigation | Leather | 19" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,871KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9JZ3PUA22642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,871 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Ford Escape Platinum Hybrid AWD Features a 2.5L Engine, ECVT Transmission, Selectable Drive Modes, Carbonized Grey Metallic Exterior, Ebony Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Remote Keyless Entry/ Keypad, Remote Vehicle Start, Reverse Camera System, Pre-Collision Assist With Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping System, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, SOS Post Crash Alert System, Intelligent Access, FordPass Connect, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Dual-Zone Electronic A/C, Ambient Lighting, LED Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, LED Taillamps, Dual Power Heated Memory Mirrors, Rear Privacy Glass, Roof Rails, Dual Exhaust Tips, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 19" Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2023 Ford Escape One Owner | Platinum | Hybrid | AWD | Navigation | Leather | 19" Wheels 37,871 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Traverse LS One Owner | AWD | Sport Edition | 8 Passenger | 18" Wheels 41,896 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic EX One Owner | Auto | Sunroof | 16" Wheels 81,330 KM $21,895 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2023 Ford Escape