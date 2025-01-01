$68,995+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
One Owner | Denali | Sunroof | Technology Package | 22" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$68,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,855KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUGE83PG202205
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-1332A
- Mileage 51,855 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This GMC Sierra Denali Features a 3.0L Duramax Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Onyx Black Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Front Bucket Seats, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Driver Safety Alert Seat, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, Keyless Open and Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Sunroof, Rear Camera Mirror, HD Surround Vision, Front & Park Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Rake & Telescoping Steering Column, Heated, Wrapped Steering Wheels With Mounted Audio Controls, 13.4" GMC Premium Infotainment System With Navigation, 12" Driver Information Center, 15" Diagonal Head-Up Display, BOSE® Speaker System, Technology Package, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Mode, Tri Zone Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Memory Settings Mirror, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, GMC Multipro Power Steps, Hill Decent Control, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Trailering Equipment, Trailer Brake Controller, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Bed View Camera, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, Trailering App, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, Trailer Camera Provisions, Spry-On Bed Liner, LED Front Fog Lamps, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Denali Premium Suspension, Tire Pressure Monitor, 22" Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
Accident Reported on 11/2023 damage totaling $17,000.00. All work professionally repaired.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2023 GMC Sierra 1500