2023 GMC Sierra 1500

One Owner! This GMC Sierra Denali Features a 3.0L Duramax Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Onyx Black Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Front Bucket Seats, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Driver Safety Alert Seat, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, Keyless Open and Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Sunroof, Rear Camera Mirror, HD Surround Vision, Front & Park Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Rake & Telescoping Steering Column, Heated, Wrapped Steering Wheels With Mounted Audio Controls, 13.4 GMC Premium Infotainment System With Navigation, 12 Driver Information Center, 15 Diagonal Head-Up Display, BOSE® Speaker System, Technology Package, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Mode, Tri Zone Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Memory Settings Mirror, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, GMC Multipro Power Steps, Hill Decent Control, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Trailering Equipment, Trailer Brake Controller, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Bed View Camera, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, Trailering App, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, Trailer Camera Provisions, Spry-On Bed Liner, LED Front Fog Lamps, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Denali Premium Suspension, Tire Pressure Monitor, 22 Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

Accident Reported on 11/2023 damage totaling $17,000.00. All work professionally repaired.

-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

51,855 KM

$68,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500

One Owner | Denali | Sunroof | Technology Package | 22" Wheels

12499465

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

One Owner | Denali | Sunroof | Technology Package | 22" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$68,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,855KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUGE83PG202205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-1332A
  • Mileage 51,855 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This GMC Sierra Denali Features a 3.0L Duramax Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Onyx Black Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Front Bucket Seats, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Driver Safety Alert Seat, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, Keyless Open and Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Sunroof, Rear Camera Mirror, HD Surround Vision, Front & Park Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Rake & Telescoping Steering Column, Heated, Wrapped Steering Wheels With Mounted Audio Controls, 13.4" GMC Premium Infotainment System With Navigation, 12" Driver Information Center, 15" Diagonal Head-Up Display, BOSE® Speaker System, Technology Package, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Mode, Tri Zone Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Memory Settings Mirror, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, GMC Multipro Power Steps, Hill Decent Control, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Trailering Equipment, Trailer Brake Controller, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Bed View Camera, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, Trailering App, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, Trailer Camera Provisions, Spry-On Bed Liner, LED Front Fog Lamps, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Denali Premium Suspension, Tire Pressure Monitor, 22" Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



Accident Reported on 11/2023 damage totaling $17,000.00. All work professionally repaired.





-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-291-3791

$68,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2023 GMC Sierra 1500