Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This GMC Sierra Elevation Features a 2.7L Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Sterling Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated Front Outboard Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, 4-Way Manual Seat, 40/20/40 Front Bench Seat, Keyless Open & Start, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, GMC Pro Safety, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Automatic Front Braking, Following distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert,

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

29,035 KM

Details Description Features

$55,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

One Owner | Elevation | Crew | 20" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
12499468

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

One Owner | Elevation | Crew | 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,035KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTPUCEK9PG306084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,035 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This GMC Sierra Elevation Features a 2.7L Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Sterling Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated Front Outboard Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, 4-Way Manual Seat, 40/20/40 Front Bench Seat, Keyless Open & Start, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, GMC Pro Safety, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Automatic Front Braking, Following distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert,

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 One Owner | Denali | Crew | Sunroof | Technology Package | 20
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 One Owner | Denali | Crew | Sunroof | Technology Package | 20" Wheels 15,846 KM $82,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi E-Tron One Owner | Sportback | 55 Progressiv | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof | 21
2021 Audi E-Tron One Owner | Sportback | 55 Progressiv | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof | 21"Wheels 34,251 KM $44,895 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Equinox One Owner| RS | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | Plus Package | 19
2024 Chevrolet Equinox One Owner| RS | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | Plus Package | 19" Wheels 40,190 KM $35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,895

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2023 GMC Sierra 1500