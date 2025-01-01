$65,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4X One Owner | Leather | Sunroof | 18" Wheels
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
43,975KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUFEL3PG121994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,975 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This GMC Sierra AT4X Crew Features a 6.2L Ecotec Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Titanium Rush Metallic Exterior, Obsidian Rush Interior, Heated & Ventilated Front Massage Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Safety Alert Seat, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Power Sunroof, Keyless Open & Start, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Start, GMC Pro Safety, HD Surround Vision, Rear Camera Mirror, Bed View Camera, Front & Rear Park Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, GMC Premium Infotainment System 13.4" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen With Navigation, 12" Driver Information Center, 15" Diagonal Multicolor Head-Up Display, BOSE® 12-Speaker Sound System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Mode, Tri-Zone Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning, Rear Air Vents, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Memory Settings Mirrors, Dual Exhaust, Red Front Recovery Hooks, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Spray-On Bedliner, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, GMC Multipro Tailgate, EZ Lift Power Lock And Release Tailgate, Trailering App, Trailering Equipment, Trailer Camera Provisions, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Brake Lining Wear Indicator, Hill Descent Control, Trailer Brake Controller, Heavy-Duty Air Filter, Electronic Precision Shift, H.D. Transmission Oil Cooler, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Intellibeam, Perimeter Lighting, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, LED Front Fog Lamps, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 18" Painted Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
2023 GMC Sierra 1500