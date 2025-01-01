Menu
One Owner! This Kia Forte EX Premium Features a 2.0L Engine, Intelligent Variable Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated Front Adjustable Seats, 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats, Smart Key With Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Power Sunroof, Rearview Camera, Driver Attention Alert System, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (Vehicles, Cyclists & Pedestrians), Blind-Spot Detection System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, High Beam Assist, Heated Leather Wrapped Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Smart Cruise Control, 8 Display Audio, 6-Speaker Sound System, Wireless Phone Charger, Dual-Zone Climate Control With Automatic Defog System, Dual Exhaust Appearance, LED Headlights, LED Taillamps, Electronic Parking Break, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 17 Alloy Wheels, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2023 Kia Forte

38,823 KM

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
One Owner | EX | Premium | Sunroof | 17" Wheels

12200104

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
38,823KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF34AD7PE698005

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-1998A
  • Mileage 38,823 KM

One Owner! This Kia Forte EX Premium Features a 2.0L Engine, Intelligent Variable Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated Front Adjustable Seats, 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats, Smart Key With Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Power Sunroof, Rearview Camera, Driver Attention Alert System, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (Vehicles, Cyclists & Pedestrians), Blind-Spot Detection System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, High Beam Assist, Heated Leather Wrapped Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Smart Cruise Control, 8" Display Audio, 6-Speaker Sound System, Wireless Phone Charger, Dual-Zone Climate Control With Automatic Defog System, Dual Exhaust Appearance, LED Headlights, LED Taillamps, Electronic Parking Break, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 17" Alloy Wheels, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CVT

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-XXXX

519-291-3791

2023 Kia Forte