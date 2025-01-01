2023 Kia Rio

Menu
One Owner! This Kia Rio LX+ Features a 1.6L MPI Engine, Auto IVT Transmission, Driver mode Select, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Rear Folding Seat, Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera With Dynamic Parking Guideline, Tilt Steering Wheel With Audio Remote Control, Auto Cruise Control, 8 Infotainment Display, 3.5 Conventional Cluster, 6 Speaker Sound System, USB Ports & Charger, Air Conditioning, Heated Electrical Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Rear Wiper and Washer, Hill Start Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 15 Wheels. This Vehicle Comes With Snow Tires NOT On Rims. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
12571151

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
VIN 3KPA25AD1PE528872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Kia Rio LX+ Features a 1.6L MPI Engine, Auto IVT Transmission, Driver mode Select, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Rear Folding Seat, Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera With Dynamic Parking Guideline, Tilt Steering Wheel With Audio Remote Control, Auto Cruise Control, 8" Infotainment Display, 3.5" Conventional Cluster, 6 Speaker Sound System, USB Ports & Charger, Air Conditioning, Heated Electrical Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Rear Wiper and Washer, Hill Start Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 15" Wheels. This Vehicle Comes With Snow Tires NOT On Rims.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730

