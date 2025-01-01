$19,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Rio
One Owner | LX+ | 15" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,489KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPA25AD1PE528872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K25222A
- Mileage 34,489 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Kia Rio LX+ Features a 1.6L MPI Engine, Auto IVT Transmission, Driver mode Select, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Rear Folding Seat, Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera With Dynamic Parking Guideline, Tilt Steering Wheel With Audio Remote Control, Auto Cruise Control, 8" Infotainment Display, 3.5" Conventional Cluster, 6 Speaker Sound System, USB Ports & Charger, Air Conditioning, Heated Electrical Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Rear Wiper and Washer, Hill Start Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 15" Wheels. This Vehicle Comes With Snow Tires NOT On Rims.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
