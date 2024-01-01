Menu
One Owner!

2023 Kia Seltos

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia Seltos

LX One Owner!

2023 Kia Seltos

LX One Owner!

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEP2AA6P7382539

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

One Owner!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2023 Kia Seltos