2023 Kia Seltos
LX One Owner!
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEP2AA6P7382539
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
One Owner!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
