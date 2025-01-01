2023 Kia Seltos

Menu
One Owner! This Kia Seltos EX AWD Features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder MPI Engine, Intelligent Variable Transmission, Gravity Grey Exterior, Sofino Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, 60:40 Split-Folding Rear Seats, Power Sunroof, Smart Key With Push Button Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Drive Mode Select, Idle Stop & Go Technology, Rearview Camera With Dynamic Guidelines, Electronic Stability Control, Hill-Assist Control, Downhill Brake Control, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Avoidance Assist, Tilt and Telescopic Heated Leather-Wrapper Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Cruise Control, 8 Display, 4.2 TFT LCD Supervision Instrument Cluster, 6-Speaker Audio, USB Charging Port, Automatic, Climate Control, Rear Spoiler With LED High Mounted Stop Lamp, Rear Privacy Tint, Body Colored Heated Sideview Mirrors With Signal Repeater, Body Colored Dorr Handles, LED Headlights, LED Taillights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 17 Alloy Wheels. <br> Unit comes with winter tires on rim

70,630 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
EX | AWD | Sunroof | 17" Wheels

12290610

EX | AWD | Sunroof | 17" Wheels

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
70,630KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEUCAA8P7415071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,630 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Kia Seltos EX AWD Features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder MPI Engine, Intelligent Variable Transmission, Gravity Grey Exterior, Sofino Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, 60:40 Split-Folding Rear Seats, Power Sunroof, Smart Key With Push Button Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Drive Mode Select, Idle Stop & Go Technology, Rearview Camera With Dynamic Guidelines, Electronic Stability Control, Hill-Assist Control, Downhill Brake Control, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Avoidance Assist, Tilt and Telescopic Heated Leather-Wrapper Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Cruise Control, 8" Display, 4.2" TFT LCD Supervision Instrument Cluster, 6-Speaker Audio, USB Charging Port, Automatic, Climate Control, Rear Spoiler With LED High Mounted Stop Lamp, Rear Privacy Tint, Body Colored Heated Sideview Mirrors With Signal Repeater, Body Colored Dorr Handles, LED Headlights, LED Taillights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 17" Alloy Wheels.


Unit comes with winter tires on rim




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-291-XXXX

519-291-1730

