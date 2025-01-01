Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This Kia Seltos SX Turbo Features a 1.6L Engine, 7-Speed Automatic Dual-Clutch Transmission, Drive Mode Select System, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Black Leather Interior, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Sunroof, Push Button Start, Smart Key, Remote Start, Rear Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Highway Driving Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist With Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning, Safe Exit Assist, Smart Cruise Control With Stop & Go, 10.25 Touch-Screen With Kia Connect and Navigation, 7 Colour Supervision Meter Cluster Display, BOSE® Speaker Premium Audio System, Wireless Charging Pad, Sound-Connected Mood Lamp, Hill-Start Assist Control, Downhill Brake Control, LED Headlights, LED Fog Lights, 18 Alloy Wheels. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2023 Kia Seltos

43,127 KM

Details Description Features

$28,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia Seltos

SX Turbo w/Black Interior One Owner | Sunroof | Navigation | 18" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
13055819

2023 Kia Seltos

SX Turbo w/Black Interior One Owner | Sunroof | Navigation | 18" Wheels

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Contact Seller

$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,127KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDETCA28P7397439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K26105A
  • Mileage 43,127 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Kia Seltos SX Turbo Features a 1.6L Engine, 7-Speed Automatic Dual-Clutch Transmission, Drive Mode Select System, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Black Leather Interior, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Sunroof, Push Button Start, Smart Key, Remote Start, Rear Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Highway Driving Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist With Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning, Safe Exit Assist, Smart Cruise Control With Stop & Go, 10.25" Touch-Screen With Kia Connect and Navigation, 7" Colour Supervision Meter Cluster Display, BOSE® Speaker Premium Audio System, Wireless Charging Pad, Sound-Connected Mood Lamp, Hill-Start Assist Control, Downhill Brake Control, LED Headlights, LED Fog Lights, 18" Alloy Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

Used 2024 RAM 1500 Sport One Owner | Navigation | 20
2024 RAM 1500 Sport One Owner | Navigation | 20" Wheels With Fuel Rims 17,894 KM $58,499 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid One Owner | HEV | EX | 17
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid One Owner | HEV | EX | 17" Wheels 39,739 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda MAZDA3 One Owner | 3 GS | FWD | Winter Tires On Rims for sale in Listowel, ON
2023 Mazda MAZDA3 One Owner | 3 GS | FWD | Winter Tires On Rims 39,337 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2023 Kia Seltos