2023 Kia Seltos
SX Turbo w/Black Interior One Owner | Sunroof | Navigation | 18" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$28,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,127KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDETCA28P7397439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K26105A
- Mileage 43,127 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Kia Seltos SX Turbo Features a 1.6L Engine, 7-Speed Automatic Dual-Clutch Transmission, Drive Mode Select System, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Black Leather Interior, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Sunroof, Push Button Start, Smart Key, Remote Start, Rear Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Highway Driving Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist With Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning, Safe Exit Assist, Smart Cruise Control With Stop & Go, 10.25" Touch-Screen With Kia Connect and Navigation, 7" Colour Supervision Meter Cluster Display, BOSE® Speaker Premium Audio System, Wireless Charging Pad, Sound-Connected Mood Lamp, Hill-Start Assist Control, Downhill Brake Control, LED Headlights, LED Fog Lights, 18" Alloy Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
