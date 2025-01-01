Menu
One Owner!

2023 Kia Seltos

23,994 KM

Details Description Features

$28,599

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Seltos

EX Premium One Owner | Sunroof | Navigation | 17" Wheels

13099175

2023 Kia Seltos

EX Premium One Owner | Sunroof | Navigation | 17" Wheels

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$28,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,994KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDERCAA9P7436500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,994 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Kia Seltos