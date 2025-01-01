Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This Kia Sorento EX+ Features a 2.5L Turbo Engine, 8-Speed Wet-Type Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission, Drive/Terrain Mode Select, Gravity Grey Exterior, Black Interior, Leather Seating, Heated Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Smart Key With Push-Button Start, Rearview Camera, Safe Exit Assist, Highway Drive Assist, Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist With Junction Turning Function, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Lane Keeping Assist System, Lane Following Assist, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Heated Leather Wrapped Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls and Paddle Shifters, 10.25 Multimedia Interface With Integrated Navigation, Kia Connect, Wireless Phone Charger, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Smart power Liftgate, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Combination Taillights, LED Fog Lights, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 20 Machined-Finnish Black Alloy Wheels. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2023 Kia Sorento

78,359 KM

Details Description Features

$35,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia Sorento

2.5T EX+ One Owner | 20" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
13138231

2023 Kia Sorento

2.5T EX+ One Owner | 20" Wheels

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Contact Seller

$35,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,359KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRHDLF8PG173616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # K25226A
  • Mileage 78,359 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Kia Sorento EX+ Features a 2.5L Turbo Engine, 8-Speed Wet-Type Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission, Drive/Terrain Mode Select, Gravity Grey Exterior, Black Interior, Leather Seating, Heated Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Smart Key With Push-Button Start, Rearview Camera, Safe Exit Assist, Highway Drive Assist, Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist With Junction Turning Function, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Lane Keeping Assist System, Lane Following Assist, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Heated Leather Wrapped Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls and Paddle Shifters, 10.25" Multimedia Interface With Integrated Navigation, Kia Connect, Wireless Phone Charger, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Smart power Liftgate, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Combination Taillights, LED Fog Lights, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 20" Machined-Finnish Black Alloy Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

Used 2023 Kia Sorento 2.5T EX+ One Owner | 20
2023 Kia Sorento 2.5T EX+ One Owner | 20" Wheels 78,359 KM $35,499 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Jeep Compass North One Owner | Sunroof | Navigation | 18
2025 Jeep Compass North One Owner | Sunroof | Navigation | 18" Wheels 18,576 KM $32,499 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Silverado Custom One Owner | Custom | 20
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Silverado Custom One Owner | Custom | 20" Wheels 56,567 KM $37,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2023 Kia Sorento