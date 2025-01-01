$35,499+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Sorento
2.5T EX+ One Owner | 20" Wheels
2023 Kia Sorento
2.5T EX+ One Owner | 20" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$35,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,359KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRHDLF8PG173616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # K25226A
- Mileage 78,359 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Kia Sorento EX+ Features a 2.5L Turbo Engine, 8-Speed Wet-Type Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission, Drive/Terrain Mode Select, Gravity Grey Exterior, Black Interior, Leather Seating, Heated Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Smart Key With Push-Button Start, Rearview Camera, Safe Exit Assist, Highway Drive Assist, Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist With Junction Turning Function, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Lane Keeping Assist System, Lane Following Assist, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Heated Leather Wrapped Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls and Paddle Shifters, 10.25" Multimedia Interface With Integrated Navigation, Kia Connect, Wireless Phone Charger, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Smart power Liftgate, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Combination Taillights, LED Fog Lights, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 20" Machined-Finnish Black Alloy Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
2023 Kia Sorento