2024 Buick Enclave
Essence One Owner | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Moonroof | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
14,269KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5GAEVAKW4RJ131469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,269 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Buick Enclave Features a 3.6L DOHC DI V6 W/VVT Engine, 9-SPD Automatic Transmission, White Frost Tricoat Exterior, Dark Galvanized Leather Interior, 8-way Power Driver Seat With Lumbar Support, Safety Alert Driver Seat, 6-way Power Passenger Seat With Lumbar Support, Perforated Leather Appointed Seating, Heated Front Seats, 7 Passenger Seating, 'Latch' Child Seat Anchors, Keyless Open and Start, Front Power Sliding Moonroof With Rear Fixed Skylight, HD Surround Vision Camera, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Washer, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Breaking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert With Blind Zone Alert, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Front and Rear Park Assist, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam Control, Front Pedestrian Braking, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, 8" Buick Infotainment System With Navigation, Bose ® Performance-Enhanced Premium 10-Speaker System, Wireless Charging, 120-Volt Power Outlet, Teen Driver, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Sport Touring Liftgate Badging, Power Heated Outside Mirrors With Auto Dimming Driver Side, LED Headlamps, Unique Sport Grille With Body-Colour Surround, Tire Pressure Monitor With Tire Fill Alert, 20" Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2024 Buick Enclave