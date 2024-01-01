$33,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Buick Encore GX
Sport Touring One Owner | S/T | Leather | 19" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,977KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4AMESL1RB008486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-374A
- Mileage 12,977 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2024 Buick Encore GX