One Owner!

2024 Buick Encore GX

12,977 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
2024 Buick Encore GX

Sport Touring One Owner | S/T | Leather | 19" Wheels

11963841

2024 Buick Encore GX

Sport Touring One Owner | S/T | Leather | 19" Wheels

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,977KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4AMESL1RB008486

  • Exterior Colour Dark Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-374A
  • Mileage 12,977 KM

One Owner!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2024 Buick Encore GX