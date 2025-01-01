Menu
One Owner! This Buick Envista Avenir FWD Features a 1.2L Turbo Ecotec Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Ocean Blue Exterior, Gideon Interior With Ebony Accents, 8-Way Heated Power Adjustable Driver Seat, 4-Way Manual Heated Passenger Seat, 40-60 Split-Bench Rear Folding Seat, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof With Manual Sun Shade, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Buick Driver Confidence, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Following Distance indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel, Buick Quiettuning With Active Noise Cancellation, 11 Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, 8 Diagonal Driver Information Display Center, 6-Speaker Audio System, Single Zone Automatic Climate Control, Stabilitrak Stability Control System, Outside Heated Power Adjustable Mirrors With Driver Side Auto Dimming, LED Headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Taillamps, Power Liftgate, Tire Fill Alert, 19 Avenir Premium Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

2024 Buick Envista

29,637 KM

$30,495

+ tax & licensing
2024 Buick Envista

One Owner | Avenir | FWD | Leather |

12510439

2024 Buick Envista

One Owner | Avenir | FWD | Leather |

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,637KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL47LCE29RB060677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,637 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Buick Envista Avenir FWD Features a 1.2L Turbo Ecotec Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Ocean Blue Exterior, Gideon Interior With Ebony Accents, 8-Way Heated Power Adjustable Driver Seat, 4-Way Manual Heated Passenger Seat, 40-60 Split-Bench Rear Folding Seat, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof With Manual Sun Shade, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Buick Driver Confidence, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Following Distance indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel, Buick Quiettuning With Active Noise Cancellation, 11" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, 8" Diagonal Driver Information Display Center, 6-Speaker Audio System, Single Zone Automatic Climate Control, Stabilitrak Stability Control System, Outside Heated Power Adjustable Mirrors With Driver Side Auto Dimming, LED Headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Taillamps, Power Liftgate, Tire Fill Alert, 19" Avenir Premium Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with ev

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
