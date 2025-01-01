$30,495+ tax & licensing
2024 Buick Envista
2024 Buick Envista
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
29,637KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL47LCE29RB060677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,637 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Buick Envista Avenir FWD Features a 1.2L Turbo Ecotec Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Ocean Blue Exterior, Gideon Interior With Ebony Accents, 8-Way Heated Power Adjustable Driver Seat, 4-Way Manual Heated Passenger Seat, 40-60 Split-Bench Rear Folding Seat, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof With Manual Sun Shade, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Buick Driver Confidence, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Following Distance indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel, Buick Quiettuning With Active Noise Cancellation, 11" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, 8" Diagonal Driver Information Display Center, 6-Speaker Audio System, Single Zone Automatic Climate Control, Stabilitrak Stability Control System, Outside Heated Power Adjustable Mirrors With Driver Side Auto Dimming, LED Headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Taillamps, Power Liftgate, Tire Fill Alert, 19" Avenir Premium Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with ev
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
2024 Buick Envista