2024 Buick Envista

One Owner! This Buick Envista Sport Touring FWD Features a Ecotec 1.2L Turbo Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Ebony Twilight Metallic Exterior, Ebony Interior With Santorini Blue Accents, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Rear 60/40 Split-Bench Folding Seat, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Buick Driver Confidence Package, Advanced Safety Package, HD Rear Vision Camera, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Intellibeam, Following Distance Indicator, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Pedestrian Impact Protector, Audio System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio-Phone & Cruise Controls, Wrapped Flat Bottom Heated Steering Wheel, Tilt & Telescopic Adjustable Steering Column, 11 Color HD Touchscreen Infotainment System, 8 Driver Information Center Display, Phone Projection Technology, Teen Driver, Single-Zone Climate Control, Intermittent Windshield Wipers, Outside Heated Power Adjustable Mirrors, Deep Tinted Glass, Turned Down Hidden Exhaust Tip, Front Recovery Hook, Stabilitrak Stability Control System, Hill Start Assist, Auto High Beam (Intellibeam), Automatic Headlamp Control, LED Headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Front LED Turn Signal Indicators, LED Tail Lamps, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire Fill Alert, 18 Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

18,336 KM

Sport Touring One Owner | Convenience Package | 18" Wheels

13065071

Sport Touring One Owner | Convenience Package | 18" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
18,336KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL47LBE2XRB033062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-084A
  • Mileage 18,336 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Buick Envista Sport Touring FWD Features a Ecotec 1.2L Turbo Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Ebony Twilight Metallic Exterior, Ebony Interior With Santorini Blue Accents, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Rear 60/40 Split-Bench Folding Seat, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Buick Driver Confidence Package, Advanced Safety Package, HD Rear Vision Camera, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Intellibeam, Following Distance Indicator, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Pedestrian Impact Protector, Audio System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio-Phone & Cruise Controls, Wrapped Flat Bottom Heated Steering Wheel, Tilt & Telescopic Adjustable Steering Column, 11" Color HD Touchscreen Infotainment System, 8" Driver Information Center Display, Phone Projection Technology, Teen Driver, Single-Zone Climate Control, Intermittent Windshield Wipers, Outside Heated Power Adjustable Mirrors, Deep Tinted Glass, Turned Down Hidden Exhaust Tip, Front Recovery Hook, Stabilitrak Stability Control System, Hill Start Assist, Auto High Beam (Intellibeam), Automatic Headlamp Control, LED Headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Front LED Turn Signal Indicators, LED Tail Lamps, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire Fill Alert, 18" Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791

