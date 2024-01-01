$42,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Chevrolet Blazer
LT AWD | Plus Pkg Black | Turbo | Sport Edition | Trailering Pkg |18" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,877KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNKBHR41RS204469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # BB1754
- Mileage 14,877 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Blazer 2LT AWD Features a 2.0L Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Cloth Jet Black Interior, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Open and Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Driver Mode Selector, HD Rear Vision Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Driver Confidence Package, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus With 10.2" Diagonal HD Colour Touchscreen, Wire4less Charging, Teen Driver, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Co0ntrol, Electronic Lockable Glovebox, Power Programable Liftgate, Sport Edition, Glass Black Grille Bar, Front and Rear Black Bowties, Black Mirrors, Gloss Black Nameplate, Black Center Caps With Logo, Black Roof-Mounted Side Rails, Tire Pressure Monitor, 18" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. *Former Ontario Rental.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2024 Chevrolet Blazer