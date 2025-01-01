$51,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Blazer
Premier | AWD | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | 21" Wheels
2024 Chevrolet Blazer
Premier | AWD | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | 21" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,251KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNKBLRS6RS189355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,251 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Blazer Premier AWD Features a 3.6L Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Sterling Grey Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Driver Safety Alert Seat, Driver Memory Settings, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Perforated Leather Appointed Seating With Sueded Microfiber Inserts, Rear Seat Reminder, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Panoramic Sunroof, HD Surround Vision, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Washer, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Chevrolet Safety Assist, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium With Connected Navigation 10.2" Diagonal HD Colour Touchscreen, 8" Driver Information Center With Colour Touchscreen, BOSE® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Lockable Glovebox, Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Interior Lighting, Trailering Package With Heavy Duty Cooling System, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Power Heated Outside Mirrors With Turn Signal Indicators and Driver Side Auto-Diming, Silver Roof Rails, LED Headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, 21" Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
Former GM Company Car
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2024 Chevrolet Blazer