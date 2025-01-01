2024 Chevrolet Blazer

Menu
Account
Sign In
This Chevrolet Blazer Premier AWD Features a 3.6L Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Sterling Grey Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Driver Safety Alert Seat, Driver Memory Settings, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Perforated Leather Appointed Seating With Sueded Microfiber Inserts, Rear Seat Reminder, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Panoramic Sunroof, HD Surround Vision, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Washer, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Chevrolet Safety Assist, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium With Connected Navigation 10.2 Diagonal HD Colour Touchscreen, 8 Driver Information Center With Colour Touchscreen, BOSE® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Lockable Glovebox, Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Interior Lighting, Trailering Package With Heavy Duty Cooling System, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Power Heated Outside Mirrors With Turn Signal Indicators and Driver Side Auto-Diming, Silver Roof Rails, LED Headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, 21 Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> Former GM Company Car <br> <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2024 Chevrolet Blazer

8,251 KM

Details Description Features

$51,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Blazer

Premier | AWD | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | 21" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
12139404

2024 Chevrolet Blazer

Premier | AWD | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | 21" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
8,251KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNKBLRS6RS189355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,251 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Blazer Premier AWD Features a 3.6L Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Sterling Grey Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Driver Safety Alert Seat, Driver Memory Settings, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Perforated Leather Appointed Seating With Sueded Microfiber Inserts, Rear Seat Reminder, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Panoramic Sunroof, HD Surround Vision, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Washer, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Chevrolet Safety Assist, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium With Connected Navigation 10.2" Diagonal HD Colour Touchscreen, 8" Driver Information Center With Colour Touchscreen, BOSE® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Lockable Glovebox, Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Interior Lighting, Trailering Package With Heavy Duty Cooling System, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Power Heated Outside Mirrors With Turn Signal Indicators and Driver Side Auto-Diming, Silver Roof Rails, LED Headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, 21" Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.


Former GM Company Car




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2024 Chevrolet Blazer Premier | AWD | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | 21
2024 Chevrolet Blazer Premier | AWD | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | 21" Wheels 8,251 KM $51,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Cruze One Owner | LT Convenience Package | RS Package | True North Edition | Sunroof | 17
2019 Chevrolet Cruze One Owner | LT Convenience Package | RS Package | True North Edition | Sunroof | 17" Wheels 126,802 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru ASCENT One Owner | Premier | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Moonroof for sale in Listowel, ON
2022 Subaru ASCENT One Owner | Premier | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Moonroof 66,227 KM $36,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2024 Chevrolet Blazer