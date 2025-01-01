$38,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Blazer
One Owner | 2LT | AWD | Plus Package | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,975KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNKBHR4XRS182424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,975 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chevrolet Blazer LT AWD Features a 2.0L Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Riptide Blue Metallic Exterior, Jet Black/ Medium Grey Interior, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Driver Mode Selector, HD Rear Vision Camera, Chevy Safety Assist, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Stabilitrak® Electronic Stability Control System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus With 10.2" Diagonal HD Colour Touchscreen, Colour Driver Information Centre, Tireless Charging, Teen Driver, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tinted Rear Windows and Rear Liftgate Glass, Trailering Package, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Automatic Front Headlamp & Rear Tail Lamp Control, LED Headlamps, LED Tail lamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, Tire Pressure Monitor With Tire Fill Alert, 20" Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
