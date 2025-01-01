$35,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Chevrolet Equinox
One Owner | Premier | AWD | Leather | 18" Wheels
2024 Chevrolet Equinox
One Owner | Premier | AWD | Leather | 18" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,511KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNAXXEG5RL140163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,511 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD Features a 1.5L Turbo Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Sterling Grey Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Safety Alert Seat, Rear Split-Folding Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, HD Rear Vision Camera, Chevy Safety Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Front and Rear Parking Assist, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Cruise Control, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel, Chevrolet Infotainment System 3 Plus 8" Diagonal HD Colour Touchscreen, 6-Speaker Audio System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep-Tinted Rear Glass, Power Hands-Free Rear Liftgate, Stabilitrak Stability Control System With Traction Control, LED Headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Front Fog Lamps, LED Tail Lamps, Tire Pressure Monitor, 18" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2024 Chevrolet Equinox One Owner | Premier | AWD | Leather | 18" Wheels 13,511 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
2025 Chevrolet Trax One Owner | 2RS | Sunroof | 19" Wheels 14,248 KM $28,495 + tax & lic
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 One Owner | LT | Crew | True North | Convenience Package | 20" Wheels 14,584 KM $58,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2024 Chevrolet Equinox