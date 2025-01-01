$27,695+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Malibu
One Owner | LS | Sedan | 16" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,695
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,849KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZB5STXRF227950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B5794
- Mileage 13,849 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
