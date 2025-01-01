Menu
One Owner!

2024 Chevrolet Malibu

13,849 KM

Details Description Features

$27,695

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Malibu

One Owner | LS | Sedan | 16" Wheels

12604801

2024 Chevrolet Malibu

One Owner | LS | Sedan | 16" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,695

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,849KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZB5STXRF227950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B5794
  • Mileage 13,849 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
$27,695

+ taxes & licensing>

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2024 Chevrolet Malibu