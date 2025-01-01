$75,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
One Owner | High Country | Crew | Technology Package | 22" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$75,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,493KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUDJE82RG203586
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-816A
- Mileage 24,493 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chevrolet Silverado Crew High Country 4WD Features a 3.0L Turbo-Diesel Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Sterling Grey Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Memory Driver Seat & Mirror, Heated/Ventilated Driver and Front Passenger Bucket Seats, Heated Second Row Outboard Seats, Power Rear Sliding Window, Power Sunroof, Keyless Open-Lock & Start, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Surround Vision, Rear Camera Mirror, Chevy Safety Assist, , Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collison Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Front & Rear Park Assist, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Controls, Adaptive Ride Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Technology Package, 13.4" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium, Multicolor 15" Diagonal Head-Up Display, Bose® Speaker Sound System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Mode, Dual Zone Climate Control, Universal Home Remote, Dark Essentials Package, Autolocking Rear Differential, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Trailering Package With Hitch Guidance, Trailer Brake Controller, Stabilitrak With Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Chevytec Spray-On Bedliner, 120V Power Outlet In Cargo Bed & Instrument Panel, Chrome Assist Steps, Cornerstep Rear Bumper, 12 Tie Downs In Cargo Bed, Multi-Flex Tailgate, LED Lighting In Cargo Bed, Power Folding & Heated Mirrors With Auto-Dimming, High Intensity LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Fog Lamps, LED Taillamps, Chrome Recovery Hooks, Dual Exhaust, Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor Sensors, 22" Painted Aluminum Wheels With Chrome Inserts, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500