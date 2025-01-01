2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This Chevrolet Silverado Crew High Country 4WD Features a 3.0L Turbo-Diesel Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Sterling Grey Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Memory Driver Seat & Mirror, Heated/Ventilated Driver and Front Passenger Bucket Seats, Heated Second Row Outboard Seats, Power Rear Sliding Window, Power Sunroof, Keyless Open-Lock & Start, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Surround Vision, Rear Camera Mirror, Chevy Safety Assist, , Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collison Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Front & Rear Park Assist, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Controls, Adaptive Ride Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Technology Package, 13.4 Diagonal Colour Touchscreen Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium, Multicolor 15 Diagonal Head-Up Display, Bose® Speaker Sound System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Mode, Dual Zone Climate Control, Universal Home Remote, Dark Essentials Package, Autolocking Rear Differential, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Trailering Package With Hitch Guidance, Trailer Brake Controller, Stabilitrak With Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Chevytec Spray-On Bedliner, 120V Power Outlet In Cargo Bed & Instrument Panel, Chrome Assist Steps, Cornerstep Rear Bumper, 12 Tie Downs In Cargo Bed, Multi-Flex Tailgate, LED Lighting In Cargo Bed, Power Folding & Heated Mirrors With Auto-Dimming, High Intensity LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Fog Lamps, LED Taillamps, Chrome Recovery Hooks, Dual Exhaust, Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor Sensors, 22 Painted Aluminum Wheels With Chrome Inserts, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

24,493 KM

Details Description Features

$75,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

One Owner | High Country | Crew | Technology Package | 22" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
12244156.651657511?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=27964

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

One Owner | High Country | Crew | Technology Package | 22" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$75,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,493KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUDJE82RG203586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-816A
  • Mileage 24,493 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Chevrolet Silverado Crew High Country 4WD Features a 3.0L Turbo-Diesel Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Sterling Grey Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Memory Driver Seat & Mirror, Heated/Ventilated Driver and Front Passenger Bucket Seats, Heated Second Row Outboard Seats, Power Rear Sliding Window, Power Sunroof, Keyless Open-Lock & Start, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Surround Vision, Rear Camera Mirror, Chevy Safety Assist, , Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collison Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Front & Rear Park Assist, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Controls, Adaptive Ride Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Technology Package, 13.4" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium, Multicolor 15" Diagonal Head-Up Display, Bose® Speaker Sound System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Mode, Dual Zone Climate Control, Universal Home Remote, Dark Essentials Package, Autolocking Rear Differential, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Trailering Package With Hitch Guidance, Trailer Brake Controller, Stabilitrak With Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Chevytec Spray-On Bedliner, 120V Power Outlet In Cargo Bed & Instrument Panel, Chrome Assist Steps, Cornerstep Rear Bumper, 12 Tie Downs In Cargo Bed, Multi-Flex Tailgate, LED Lighting In Cargo Bed, Power Folding & Heated Mirrors With Auto-Dimming, High Intensity LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Fog Lamps, LED Taillamps, Chrome Recovery Hooks, Dual Exhaust, Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor Sensors, 22" Painted Aluminum Wheels With Chrome Inserts, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss One Owner | Z71 Off-Road Package | Crew | Trailboss | 20
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss One Owner | Z71 Off-Road Package | Crew | Trailboss | 20" Wheels 44,665 KM $60,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss One Owner | Z71 Off-Road Package | Crew | Trail Boss | Leather | Sunroof | 20
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss One Owner | Z71 Off-Road Package | Crew | Trail Boss | Leather | Sunroof | 20" Wheels 29,733 KM $73,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth One Owner | LT | AWD | 7 Passenger | 18
2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth One Owner | LT | AWD | 7 Passenger | 18" Wheels 74,774 KM $40,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$75,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500