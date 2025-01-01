2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Menu
Account
Sign In
**Special 5-year / 160,000km powertrain warranty transferred to new owner.** <br>One Owner! This Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LTZ Crew 4WD features a 6.6L V8 Turbo Diesel Engine, 10-Speed Allison Automatic Transmission, Gooseneck/ 5th Wheel Package, Red Hot Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Power Sunroof, Front Heated/Ventilated Bucket Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Heated Second Row Seats (outboard positions), Driver Memory Settings, Remote Vehicle Start, Push Button Start, Power Sliding Rear Window, HD Rear Vision Camera, Hitch Guidance, Bed View Camera, Front/Rear Park Assist, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Universal Home Remote, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls, Adaptive Cruise Control, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium with Google Built-In 13.4 Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, Wireless Charging, BOSE Premium Sound, Teen Driver Settings, 12.3 Diagonal Reconfigurable Driver Information Center, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Off-Road Appearance Package, Z71 Off-Road Suspension with Twin Tube Rancho Shocks, Chrome Mirror Caps ad Door Handles, LED Roof Marker Lamps, Front LED Fog Lamps, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Outside Heated Trailering Mirrors, Power Up/Down Tailgate, Chevytec Spray-on Bed Liner, Trailer Brake Controller, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Stabilitrak With Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, In-Vehicle Trailering App, Assist Steps, 20 Polished Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

48,948 KM

Details Description Features

$82,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ One Owner | Sunroof | Convenience Pkg | Z71 | 20" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
13122764

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ One Owner | Sunroof | Convenience Pkg | Z71 | 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$82,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,948KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GC4YPEYXR1165895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,948 KM

Vehicle Description

**Special 5-year / 160,000km powertrain warranty transferred to new owner.**

One Owner! This Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LTZ Crew 4WD features a 6.6L V8 Turbo Diesel Engine, 10-Speed Allison Automatic Transmission, Gooseneck/ 5th Wheel Package, Red Hot Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Power Sunroof, Front Heated/Ventilated Bucket Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Heated Second Row Seats (outboard positions), Driver Memory Settings, Remote Vehicle Start, Push Button Start, Power Sliding Rear Window, HD Rear Vision Camera, Hitch Guidance, Bed View Camera, Front/Rear Park Assist, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Universal Home Remote, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls, Adaptive Cruise Control, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium with Google Built-In 13.4" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, Wireless Charging, BOSE Premium Sound, Teen Driver Settings, 12.3" Diagonal Reconfigurable Driver Information Center, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Off-Road Appearance Package, Z71 Off-Road Suspension with Twin Tube Rancho Shocks, Chrome Mirror Caps ad Door Handles, LED Roof Marker Lamps, Front LED Fog Lamps, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Outside Heated Trailering Mirrors, Power Up/Down Tailgate, Chevytec Spray-on Bed Liner, Trailer Brake Controller, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Stabilitrak With Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, In-Vehicle Trailering App, Assist Steps, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ One Owner | Sunroof | Convenience Pkg | Z71 | 20
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ One Owner | Sunroof | Convenience Pkg | Z71 | 20" Wheels 48,948 KM $82,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 One Owner | Sunroof | 20
2025 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 One Owner | Sunroof | 20" Wheels 15,705 KM $71,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Forte EX One Owner | Remote Start | 17
2023 Kia Forte EX One Owner | Remote Start | 17" Wheels 28,732 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$82,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500