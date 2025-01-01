$82,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LTZ One Owner | Sunroof | Convenience Pkg | Z71 | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$82,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,948KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GC4YPEYXR1165895
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,948 KM
Vehicle Description
**Special 5-year / 160,000km powertrain warranty transferred to new owner.**
One Owner! This Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LTZ Crew 4WD features a 6.6L V8 Turbo Diesel Engine, 10-Speed Allison Automatic Transmission, Gooseneck/ 5th Wheel Package, Red Hot Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Power Sunroof, Front Heated/Ventilated Bucket Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Heated Second Row Seats (outboard positions), Driver Memory Settings, Remote Vehicle Start, Push Button Start, Power Sliding Rear Window, HD Rear Vision Camera, Hitch Guidance, Bed View Camera, Front/Rear Park Assist, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Universal Home Remote, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls, Adaptive Cruise Control, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium with Google Built-In 13.4" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, Wireless Charging, BOSE Premium Sound, Teen Driver Settings, 12.3" Diagonal Reconfigurable Driver Information Center, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Off-Road Appearance Package, Z71 Off-Road Suspension with Twin Tube Rancho Shocks, Chrome Mirror Caps ad Door Handles, LED Roof Marker Lamps, Front LED Fog Lamps, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Outside Heated Trailering Mirrors, Power Up/Down Tailgate, Chevytec Spray-on Bed Liner, Trailer Brake Controller, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Stabilitrak With Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, In-Vehicle Trailering App, Assist Steps, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
