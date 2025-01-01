Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This Chevrolet Trailblazer FWD LT Features a Ecotec 1.3L Turbo Engine, Continually Variable Transmission, Sport Mode & Snow Mode, Crimson Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated Front Seats, Rear 40/60 Split-Folding Bench, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Open/ Keyless Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Chevy Safety Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel, 8 Diagonal Driver Information Centre, 11 Diagonal Colour Touchscreen Audio System, Teen Driver, Single-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, Power Liftgate, LED Headlamps, LED Signature Daytime Running Lamps, Tire Pressure Monitor System With Tire Fill Alert, 17 High Gloss Black Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br><br>Accident Reported on 07/2024 damage totaling $6,085.00. All work professionally repaired. <br><br> <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

37,505 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

One Owner | LT | FWD | Convenience Package | 17" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
12395283

2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

One Owner | LT | FWD | Convenience Package | 17" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,505KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MPSL6RB053876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,505 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Chevrolet Trailblazer FWD LT Features a Ecotec 1.3L Turbo Engine, Continually Variable Transmission, Sport Mode & Snow Mode, Crimson Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated Front Seats, Rear 40/60 Split-Folding Bench, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Open/ Keyless Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Chevy Safety Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel, 8" Diagonal Driver Information Centre, 11" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen Audio System, Teen Driver, Single-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, Power Liftgate, LED Headlamps, LED Signature Daytime Running Lamps, Tire Pressure Monitor System With Tire Fill Alert, 17" High Gloss Black Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.


Accident Reported on 07/2024 damage totaling $6,085.00. All work professionally repaired.





-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 One Owner | Custom Crew | Convenience Package | 20
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 One Owner | Custom Crew | Convenience Package | 20" Wheels 52,606 KM $40,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic One Owner | Sport | Sedan | Moonroof | 18
2022 Honda Civic One Owner | Sport | Sedan | Moonroof | 18" Wheels 49,156 KM $27,895 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic One Owner | Classic | Tradesman | Quad Cab | 20
2023 RAM 1500 Classic One Owner | Classic | Tradesman | Quad Cab | 20" Wheels 52,407 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer