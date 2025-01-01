$28,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
One Owner | LT | FWD | Convenience Package | 17" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,505KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MPSL6RB053876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,505 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chevrolet Trailblazer FWD LT Features a Ecotec 1.3L Turbo Engine, Continually Variable Transmission, Sport Mode & Snow Mode, Crimson Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated Front Seats, Rear 40/60 Split-Folding Bench, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Open/ Keyless Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Chevy Safety Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel, 8" Diagonal Driver Information Centre, 11" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen Audio System, Teen Driver, Single-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, Power Liftgate, LED Headlamps, LED Signature Daytime Running Lamps, Tire Pressure Monitor System With Tire Fill Alert, 17" High Gloss Black Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
Accident Reported on 07/2024 damage totaling $6,085.00. All work professionally repaired.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
