One Owner! Unit comes with winter tires, rubber only.

2024 Chevrolet Trax

25,370 KM

2024 Chevrolet Trax

FWD | 2RS | Sunroof

2024 Chevrolet Trax

FWD | 2RS | Sunroof

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
25,370KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL77LJE21RC111123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B5766
  • Mileage 25,370 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Unit comes with winter tires, rubber only.



This Chevrolet Trax 2RS features a EcoTec 1.2L Turbo 3-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Cayenne Orange Metallic Exterior, Jet Black w/ Red Accents Leather Interior, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Sunroof Package, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Driver 6-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Passenger 4-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, 2-Way Adjustable Head Restraints, Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Seat, Keyless Open/Start, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Chevy Safety Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam, Buckle to Drive, Rear Seat Reminder, Power Windows/Door Locks, 11" Colour HD Touchscreen, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, 6-Speaker Audio System, Wireless Phone Projection, Wireless Charging, USB Ports, Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Electric Power Steering, Heated/Wrapped Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Climate Control, Rear Window Defogger, RS Package, Black Roof Rails, Heated Power Dual Outside Mirrors, Intermittent Windshield Wipers, LED Headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Automatic On & Off Headlamp Control, Engine Coolant, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 19" Black Painted Machined Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

519-291-3791

2024 Chevrolet Trax