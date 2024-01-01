$28,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Chevrolet Trax
FWD | 2RS | Sunroof
2024 Chevrolet Trax
FWD | 2RS | Sunroof
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,370KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL77LJE21RC111123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B5766
- Mileage 25,370 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
One Owner! Unit comes with winter tires, rubber only.
This Chevrolet Trax 2RS features a EcoTec 1.2L Turbo 3-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Cayenne Orange Metallic Exterior, Jet Black w/ Red Accents Leather Interior, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Sunroof Package, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Driver 6-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Passenger 4-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, 2-Way Adjustable Head Restraints, Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Seat, Keyless Open/Start, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Chevy Safety Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam, Buckle to Drive, Rear Seat Reminder, Power Windows/Door Locks, 11" Colour HD Touchscreen, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, 6-Speaker Audio System, Wireless Phone Projection, Wireless Charging, USB Ports, Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Electric Power Steering, Heated/Wrapped Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Climate Control, Rear Window Defogger, RS Package, Black Roof Rails, Heated Power Dual Outside Mirrors, Intermittent Windshield Wipers, LED Headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Automatic On & Off Headlamp Control, Engine Coolant, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 19" Black Painted Machined Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
This Chevrolet Trax 2RS features a EcoTec 1.2L Turbo 3-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Cayenne Orange Metallic Exterior, Jet Black w/ Red Accents Leather Interior, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Sunroof Package, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Driver 6-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Passenger 4-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, 2-Way Adjustable Head Restraints, Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Seat, Keyless Open/Start, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Chevy Safety Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam, Buckle to Drive, Rear Seat Reminder, Power Windows/Door Locks, 11" Colour HD Touchscreen, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, 6-Speaker Audio System, Wireless Phone Projection, Wireless Charging, USB Ports, Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Electric Power Steering, Heated/Wrapped Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Climate Control, Rear Window Defogger, RS Package, Black Roof Rails, Heated Power Dual Outside Mirrors, Intermittent Windshield Wipers, LED Headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Automatic On & Off Headlamp Control, Engine Coolant, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 19" Black Painted Machined Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2022 Toyota Tundra Limited | Double Cab | Leather | Sunroof | 20" Wheels 26,335 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Sportage EX Premium w/Black Interior EX Premium | AWD | Sunroof | Nav | 19" Wheels 54,938 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
2018 Audi S5 3.0T Technik Technik | Quattro | Coupe | AWD | Nav | Sunroof 132,193 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2024 Chevrolet Trax