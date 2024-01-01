$52,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Ford Mustang
GT | Manual Transmission | RWD | Hudson's Certified
2024 Ford Mustang
GT | Manual Transmission | RWD | Hudson's Certified
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$52,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,199KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FA6P8CF8R5423242
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # K24214A
- Mileage 10,199 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Ford Mustang GT features a 5.0L 8-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Grabber Blue Metallic Exterior, Black Onyx Interior, Manual w/ Tilt Front Head Restraints & Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front/Rear Collision Mitigation, Mykey System, Driver Information Center, 12V DC Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Fixed Rear Window w/ Defroster, Light Tinted Glass, Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/ Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Black Grille, Autolamp Automatic On/Off Projector Beam LED Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/ Delay-Off, Automatic Highbeam Headlights, LED Brake Lights, Tire Mobility Kit, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia
2024 Ford Mustang GT | Manual Transmission | RWD | Hudson's Certified 10,199 KM $52,999 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Sportage LX | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ 50,868 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Sportage LX S | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ 106,951 KM $21,499 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Hudson's Listowel Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$52,999
+ taxes & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia
519-291-1730
2024 Ford Mustang