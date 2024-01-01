Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This Ford Mustang GT features a 5.0L 8-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Grabber Blue Metallic Exterior, Black Onyx Interior, Manual w/ Tilt Front Head Restraints & Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front/Rear Collision Mitigation, Mykey System, Driver Information Center, 12V DC Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Fixed Rear Window w/ Defroster, Light Tinted Glass, Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/ Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Black Grille, Autolamp Automatic On/Off Projector Beam LED Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/ Delay-Off, Automatic Highbeam Headlights, LED Brake Lights, Tire Mobility Kit, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2024 Ford Mustang

10,199 KM

Details Description Features

$52,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford Mustang

GT | Manual Transmission | RWD | Hudson's Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Ford Mustang

GT | Manual Transmission | RWD | Hudson's Certified

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

  1. 11393032
  2. 11393032
  3. 11393032
  4. 11393032
Contact Seller

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
10,199KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8CF8R5423242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # K24214A
  • Mileage 10,199 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Ford Mustang GT features a 5.0L 8-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Grabber Blue Metallic Exterior, Black Onyx Interior, Manual w/ Tilt Front Head Restraints & Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front/Rear Collision Mitigation, Mykey System, Driver Information Center, 12V DC Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Fixed Rear Window w/ Defroster, Light Tinted Glass, Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/ Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Black Grille, Autolamp Automatic On/Off Projector Beam LED Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/ Delay-Off, Automatic Highbeam Headlights, LED Brake Lights, Tire Mobility Kit, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

Used 2024 Ford Mustang GT | Manual Transmission | RWD | Hudson's Certified for sale in Listowel, ON
2024 Ford Mustang GT | Manual Transmission | RWD | Hudson's Certified 10,199 KM $52,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Sportage LX | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ for sale in Listowel, ON
2021 Kia Sportage LX | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ 50,868 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Sportage LX S | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ for sale in Listowel, ON
2021 Kia Sportage LX S | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ 106,951 KM $21,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

Contact Seller
2024 Ford Mustang