$67,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Acadia
Denali | Reserve | AWD | Panoramic Sunroof | Super Cruise™ | 7-Passenger | 22" Wheels
2024 GMC Acadia
Denali | Reserve | AWD | Panoramic Sunroof | Super Cruise™ | 7-Passenger | 22" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$67,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,577KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKENRKS0RJ187200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,577 KM
Vehicle Description
This GMC Denali Reserve AWD Features a 2.5L Turbo DOHC Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Ebony Twilight Metallic Exterior, Black Interior With Dark Trim, 7-Passenger Seating, Heated & Ventillated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Safety Alert Seat, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Second Row 1-Touch Flat Folding Seat, 60/40 Split-Folding Third Row Bench Power Folding Seat, Power Panoramic Sunroof With Sunshade, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Assisted Driving Package, HD Surround Vision, Rear Camera Mirror, Speed Limit Assist, Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian & Bicyclist Braking, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, Driver Attention Assist, Side Bicyclist Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Zone Steering Assist, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Traffic Sign Recognition, Reverse Automatic Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tilt And Telescopic Steering Column, Head-Up Display, Super Cruise (Requires Active Subscription; See Dealer for Details), Driver Information Centre, Audio System Feature BOSE® Performance 16-Speaker System With Sub-Woofer, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Rear Air Conditioning, Front Intermittent Rainsense Wipers, Deep Tinted Glass, Programmable Hands Free, Autosense Power Liftgate, Special Ride And Handling Suspension, Trailering Package, Hitch Guidance With Trailering Assist Guideline, Intellibeam Auto High Beam, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 22" Pearl Nickel Machined Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2024 GMC Acadia