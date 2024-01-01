2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
One Owner! This GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate features a Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel 6-Cylinder Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Downpour Metallic Exterior, Alpine Umber Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Front Passenger Seat, Memory Settings Mirrors, Heated Rear Seats, Automatic Stop/Start, Keyless Open, Push Button Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Front & Rear Park Assist, HD Surround Vision, Bedview Camera, Hitch Guidance w/ Hitch View, 15 Multicolour Head-Up Display, GMC Pro Safety, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Buckle to Drive, Rear Seat Reminder, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Power Sliding Rear Window, Wireless Phone Projection, Bose Speaker System, USB Ports, Power Outlets, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Teen Driver Settings, GMC Multipro Tailgate, Multipro Audio System by Kicker, EZ Lift Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Dual Exhaust, Chrome Recovery Hooks, Front LED Fog Lamps, Intellibeam, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Tire Carrier Lock Wheel Locks, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 22 Machined Aluminum Wheels w/ Chrome Accents & Dark Paint, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

12,002 KM

Details Description Features

Denali Ultimate | Crew | Nav | Sunroof | Super Cruise™ | 22" Wheels

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
12,002KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTUUHE86RZ294788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-1190A
  • Mileage 12,002 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate features a Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel 6-Cylinder Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Downpour Metallic Exterior, Alpine Umber Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Front Passenger Seat, Memory Settings Mirrors, Heated Rear Seats, Automatic Stop/Start, Keyless Open, Push Button Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Front & Rear Park Assist, HD Surround Vision, Bedview Camera, Hitch Guidance w/ Hitch View, 15" Multicolour Head-Up Display, GMC Pro Safety, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Buckle to Drive, Rear Seat Reminder, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Power Sliding Rear Window, Wireless Phone Projection, Bose Speaker System, USB Ports, Power Outlets, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Teen Driver Settings, GMC Multipro Tailgate, Multipro Audio System by Kicker, 'EZ' Lift Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Dual Exhaust, Chrome Recovery Hooks, Front LED Fog Lamps, Intellibeam, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Tire Carrier Lock Wheel Locks, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 22" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/ Chrome Accents & Dark Paint,

OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

