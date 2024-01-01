$90,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali Ultimate | Crew | Nav | Sunroof | Super Cruise™ | 22" Wheels
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali Ultimate | Crew | Nav | Sunroof | Super Cruise™ | 22" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$90,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,002KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTUUHE86RZ294788
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-1190A
- Mileage 12,002 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate features a Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel 6-Cylinder Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Downpour Metallic Exterior, Alpine Umber Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Front Passenger Seat, Memory Settings Mirrors, Heated Rear Seats, Automatic Stop/Start, Keyless Open, Push Button Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Front & Rear Park Assist, HD Surround Vision, Bedview Camera, Hitch Guidance w/ Hitch View, 15" Multicolour Head-Up Display, GMC Pro Safety, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Buckle to Drive, Rear Seat Reminder, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Power Sliding Rear Window, Wireless Phone Projection, Bose Speaker System, USB Ports, Power Outlets, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Teen Driver Settings, GMC Multipro Tailgate, Multipro Audio System by Kicker, 'EZ' Lift Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Dual Exhaust, Chrome Recovery Hooks, Front LED Fog Lamps, Intellibeam, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Tire Carrier Lock Wheel Locks, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 22" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/ Chrome Accents & Dark Paint,
OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2018 Ford EcoSport SES | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof | 17" Wheels 60,740 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ | Crew | Nav | Sunroof | Z71 | Black 20" Wheels 25,270 KM $91,995 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT | AWD | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | True North 34,680 KM $26,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$90,995
+ taxes & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2024 GMC Sierra 1500