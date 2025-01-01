$59,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
One Owner | Elevation | Crew | X31 | 20" Wheels
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
One Owner | Elevation | Crew | X31 | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,967KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUCE86RG434731
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-1949A
- Mileage 35,967 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This GMC Sierra Elevation Crew Features a Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Volcanic Red Tintcoat Exterior, Jet Black Interor, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Keyless Open, Push Button Start, Remote Vehicle Start, GMC Pro Safety, HD Rear Vision Camera, Following Distance Indicator, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Manual Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, 13.4" GMC Premium Infotainment System Diagonal Colour Touchscreen With Naviagtion, 12" Diagonal Multi-Color Digital Driver Information Center Display, BOSE® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Mode, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Dual Exhaust, Black Front Recovery Hooks, GMC Multipro Tailgate, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Trailering App, Trailering Equipment, Trailer Brake Controller, Hitch Guidance, Front LED Fog Lamps, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, Intellibeam, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Hill Descent Control, Off-Road Suspension, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 20" 6-Spoke High Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2024 Chevrolet Blazer One Owner | 2LT | AWD | Plus Package | 20" Wheels 16,975 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 One Owner | AT4X | Crew | Navigation | Sunroof | 18" Wheels 45,722 KM $67,895 + tax & lic
2025 GMC Sierra 1500 One Owner | AT4 | Crew | Premium | Sunroof | Technology Package | 20" Wheels 25,895 KM $74,895 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2024 GMC Sierra 1500