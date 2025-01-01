2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
One Owner! This GMC Sierra Elevation Crew Features a Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Volcanic Red Tintcoat Exterior, Jet Black Interor, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Keyless Open, Push Button Start, Remote Vehicle Start, GMC Pro Safety, HD Rear Vision Camera, Following Distance Indicator, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Manual Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, 13.4 GMC Premium Infotainment System Diagonal Colour Touchscreen With Naviagtion, 12 Diagonal Multi-Color Digital Driver Information Center Display, BOSE® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Mode, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Dual Exhaust, Black Front Recovery Hooks, GMC Multipro Tailgate, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Trailering App, Trailering Equipment, Trailer Brake Controller, Hitch Guidance, Front LED Fog Lamps, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, Intellibeam, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Hill Descent Control, Off-Road Suspension, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 20 6-Spoke High Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

35,967 KM

One Owner | Elevation | Crew | X31 | 20" Wheels

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
35,967KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUCE86RG434731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-1949A
  • Mileage 35,967 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This GMC Sierra Elevation Crew Features a Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Volcanic Red Tintcoat Exterior, Jet Black Interor, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Keyless Open, Push Button Start, Remote Vehicle Start, GMC Pro Safety, HD Rear Vision Camera, Following Distance Indicator, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Manual Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, 13.4" GMC Premium Infotainment System Diagonal Colour Touchscreen With Naviagtion, 12" Diagonal Multi-Color Digital Driver Information Center Display, BOSE® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Mode, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Dual Exhaust, Black Front Recovery Hooks, GMC Multipro Tailgate, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Trailering App, Trailering Equipment, Trailer Brake Controller, Hitch Guidance, Front LED Fog Lamps, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, Intellibeam, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Hill Descent Control, Off-Road Suspension, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 20" 6-Spoke High Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
