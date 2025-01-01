$67,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4 One Owner | Premium | Sunroof | Technology Package | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$67,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,893KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUEEL7RG428002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,893 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This GMC Sierra Features a 6.2L Ecotec V8 Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Titanium Rush Metallic Exterior, Jet Black/Kalahari Interior, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Driver Safety Alert Seat, Heated Second Row Outboard Seats, Power Sunroof, Keyless Open, Push Button Start, Remote Vehicle Start, GMC Pro Safety, HD Surround Vision, Rear Camera Mirror, Front & Rear Park Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, GMC Premium Infotainment System 13.4" Diag Colour Touchscreen With Navigation, 12" Diagonal Reconfigurable Multi-Color Driver Information Center, BOSE® Speaker System, 15" Diagonal Head-Up Display, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Mode, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Red Front Recovery Hooks, Spray-On Bedliner, Bed View Camera, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, GMC Multipro Tailgate, EZ Lift Power Lock And Release Tailgate, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Transmission Oil Cooler, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Brake Lining Wear Indicator, Hill Descent Control, Trailering Equipment, Trailer Brake Controller, Trailering App, Trailer Camera Provisions, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Heavy-Duty Air Filter, Front LED Fog Lamps, Intellibeam, Perimeter Lighting, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 20" Machined Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
