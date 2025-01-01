Menu
2024 GMC Sierra 1500

22,893 KM

$67,995

+ taxes & licensing
13051247

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
22,893KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUEEL7RG428002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,893 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This GMC Sierra Features a 6.2L Ecotec V8 Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Titanium Rush Metallic Exterior, Jet Black/Kalahari Interior, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Driver Safety Alert Seat, Heated Second Row Outboard Seats, Power Sunroof, Keyless Open, Push Button Start, Remote Vehicle Start, GMC Pro Safety, HD Surround Vision, Rear Camera Mirror, Front & Rear Park Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, GMC Premium Infotainment System 13.4" Diag Colour Touchscreen With Navigation, 12" Diagonal Reconfigurable Multi-Color Driver Information Center, BOSE® Speaker System, 15" Diagonal Head-Up Display, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Mode, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Red Front Recovery Hooks, Spray-On Bedliner, Bed View Camera, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, GMC Multipro Tailgate, EZ Lift Power Lock And Release Tailgate, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Transmission Oil Cooler, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Brake Lining Wear Indicator, Hill Descent Control, Trailering Equipment, Trailer Brake Controller, Trailering App, Trailer Camera Provisions, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Heavy-Duty Air Filter, Front LED Fog Lamps, Intellibeam, Perimeter Lighting, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 20" Machined Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

