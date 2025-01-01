$61,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali Reserve | Sunroof | Tech Pkg | 22" Wheels
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali Reserve | Sunroof | Tech Pkg | 22" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
$61,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,058KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUGEL4RG118482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,058 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This GMC Sierra Denali features a 6.2L Ecotec V8 Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, White Frost Tricoat Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Drivers Safety Alert Seat, Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seats, Power Sunroof, Keyless Open, Remote Vehicle Start, Push Button Start, Automatic Stop/Start, GMC Pro Safety, Rear Camera Mirror, HD Surround Vision, Front and Rear park Assist, Following Distance indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Pedestrian Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls, 13.4" Infotainment Display, Head-Up Display, BOSE® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Mode, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Dual Exhaust, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Trailer Brake Controller, Trailer Camera Provisions, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Bed View Camera, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, GMC Multipro Tailgate, GMC Multipro Power Steps, Spray-On Bedliner, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Hill Descent Control, Denali Premium Suspension, Front LED Fog Lamps, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 22" Painted Aluminum Wheels with Machining & Chrome Inserts, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. ** Incident Reported: October 2024 - Moderate damage involving front or side impact with another vehicle resulting in damage to left front, no airbags deployed - in the amount of $24,895.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT One Owner | Convenience Pkg | 17" Wheels 90,470 KM $21,495 + tax & lic
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ One Owner | Sunroof | Convenience Pkg | Z71 | 20" Wheels 48,948 KM $82,995 + tax & lic
2025 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 One Owner | Sunroof | 20" Wheels 15,705 KM $71,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$61,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2024 GMC Sierra 1500