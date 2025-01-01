$31,715+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT One Owner | Leather | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,715
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,995KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUDED4RG110051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,995 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This GMC Sierra SLT Crew Features a 5.3L Ecotec3 V8 Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Volcanic Red Tintcoat Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Open, Push Button Start, GMC Pro Safety, HD Rear Vision Camera, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Cruise Control, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel, Manual Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, GMC Premium Infotainment System, 13.4" Color Touchscreen With Google Built-In And Navigation, 12" Diagonal Reconfigurable Multi-Color Digital Driver Information Center Display, 6-Speaker Audio System, Wireless Phone Projection, Teen Driver Mode, Deep-Tint Rear Glass, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Chrome Assist Steps, Black Front Recovery Hooks, GMC MultiPro Tailgate, EZ Lift Power Lock And Release Tailgate, Rear Bumper Corner Steps, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, Front LED Fog Lamps, Intellibeam Headlights, Perimeter Lighting, Prograde Trailering System, Trailer Brake Controller, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Brake Lining Wear Indicator, Engine Oil Cooler, Transmission Oil Cooler, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
