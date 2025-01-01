2024 GMC Terrain

Menu
1.5l Turbo DOHC Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Interior, 8-Way Power Driver Safety Alert Seat, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Seat, Heated Second Row Outboard Seats, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Push-Button Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Memory Package, Driver Alert Package II, GMC Pro Safety Plus Package, HD Surround Vision, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Parking Assist, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control With Camera, Heated Steering Wheel With Mounted Controls, GMC Infotainment W/Navigation, 8 Enhanced Multi-Colour Driver Instrument Information Customizable Driver Information Screen, Head-Up Display, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Outside Heated Power- Adjustable Manual-Folding Mirrors With Led Turn Signal Indicators, Front Provisions For Recovery Hooks, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Single-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust With Hidden Turned-Down Tip, Front Fog Lamps, Led Headlamps, Led Signature Daytime Running Lamps, Led Signature Tail Lamps, Automatic On And Off Headlamp Control, Intellibeam Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Stabilitrak Stability Control System With Traction Control, Hill Descent Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 19 Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
34,473KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEG9RL127263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,473 KM

Vehicle Description

1.5l Turbo DOHC Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Interior, 8-Way Power Driver Safety Alert Seat, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Seat, Heated Second Row Outboard Seats, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Push-Button Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Memory Package, Driver Alert Package II, GMC Pro Safety Plus Package, HD Surround Vision, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Parking Assist, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control With Camera, Heated Steering Wheel With Mounted Controls, GMC Infotainment W/Navigation, 8" Enhanced Multi-Colour Driver Instrument Information Customizable Driver Information Screen, Head-Up Display, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Outside Heated Power- Adjustable Manual-Folding Mirrors With Led Turn Signal Indicators, Front Provisions For Recovery Hooks, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Single-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust With Hidden Turned-Down Tip, Front Fog Lamps, Led Headlamps, Led Signature Daytime Running Lamps, Led Signature Tail Lamps, Automatic On And Off Headlamp Control, Intellibeam Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Stabilitrak Stability Control System With Traction Control, Hill Descent Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 19" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

