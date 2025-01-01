$38,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 GMC Terrain
One Owner | Denali | AWD | Navigation | 19" Wheels
2024 GMC Terrain
One Owner | Denali | AWD | Navigation | 19" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,473KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEG9RL127263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,473 KM
Vehicle Description
1.5l Turbo DOHC Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Interior, 8-Way Power Driver Safety Alert Seat, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Seat, Heated Second Row Outboard Seats, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Push-Button Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Memory Package, Driver Alert Package II, GMC Pro Safety Plus Package, HD Surround Vision, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Parking Assist, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control With Camera, Heated Steering Wheel With Mounted Controls, GMC Infotainment W/Navigation, 8" Enhanced Multi-Colour Driver Instrument Information Customizable Driver Information Screen, Head-Up Display, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Outside Heated Power- Adjustable Manual-Folding Mirrors With Led Turn Signal Indicators, Front Provisions For Recovery Hooks, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Single-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust With Hidden Turned-Down Tip, Front Fog Lamps, Led Headlamps, Led Signature Daytime Running Lamps, Led Signature Tail Lamps, Automatic On And Off Headlamp Control, Intellibeam Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Stabilitrak Stability Control System With Traction Control, Hill Descent Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 19" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2025 GMC Sierra 1500 One Owner | Elevation | Crew | 20" Wheels 12,700 KM $61,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-9 One Owner | Signature | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 6 Passenger | 20" Wheels 44,503 KM $35,895 + tax & lic
2025 GMC Sierra 1500 One Owner | Denali Reserve | Crew | Sunroof | Technology Package | 22" Wheels 13,337 KM $81,895 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2024 GMC Terrain